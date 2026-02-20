KWSO Calendar for Sat., Feb. 21, 2026

Today is the final day of the Annual Warm Springs Indian Holiday Basketball Tourney at the Community Center. Game times are at noon, 1:30, 7 & championship at 8:30. Admission costs are $7 for adults, K-12 kids $3 and seniors age 60 & over are free.

The Warm Springs Youth Council will have a meeting with the Governor’s office on today from noon to 2pm at the Wyam Youth Center. They will be discussing a project and funding opportunity for Oregon Tribal Youth Councils. Lunch will be provided. All youth ages 14-24 are welcome to join.

This Sunday (Feb. 22) is Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Tribal Appreciation Day is tomorrow from 11am to 7pm.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

A food sale fundraiser for Preston Tom to attend the JUNO Awards in Ontario, Canada will take place on Monday, February 23rd. They will be selling deer meat stew, fry bread & a drink from 11am until 2pm at the old school cafeteria.

The annual Sweetheart Baby Fair will be held on Wednesday, February 25th from 5-6:30pm at the Community Center. The event will include a Little Tykes Regalia Fashion Show for walkers up to age 5, a family photo shoot, crawler race, a light meal, raffles and prizes. Plus there will be resource booths with information about services for young children.

As part of the Wyam Youth Center’s new youth art & food market, they will be hosting a market once a month with a different theme and all community members are invited to shop from local youth led businesses. They are now accepting vendors for their Lucky Charm Indigenous Youth Market on Sunday, March 8th. If you are under the age of 24 and interested in vending contact the Wyam Youth Center through their Facebook or Instagram pages or send an email to wyamyouthcenter@wscat.org.

The Warm Springs Warriors 3v3 youth coed basketball tourney is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Community Center. 6 & under, 8 & under, 10 & under and 12 & under teams will play on Saturday. The 14 & under and High School teams will play on Sunday. The fee is $50 per team. Entries are due March 10th. For more information contact Turina 971-204-5504.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair on March 25th 9am to 3pm in the old school gym. There will be bingo & raffle prizes for participants from 10am until noon, and at noon a lunch will be provided in the old cafeteria. Dr. Morgon from OHSU will provide education on brain health, psychosis, aggressing & wandering in older adults with dementia from 1:30-3. Vendors or anyone wanting more information can contact Shawnetta Yahtin 541-553-2352, extension 6288.