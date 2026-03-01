KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 2, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Cyrille Mitchell – Today (Mar. 2) will be a private dressing at 8:30am. They will leave Autumn Funeral Home at 10am and go to the Agency Longhouse where there will be a viewing at noon. Burial is Tuesday (Mar. 3) at sunrise. They will leave from the longhouse to Dry Creek Cemetery at 5am.

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm. Contact the BHC Center for more information.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry will be open today outside of the Jefferson County Library in Madras from noon until 1

Papalaxsimisha is hosting an Information Sessions by Salish Kootenai College today. There will be a session at noon at Madras High School Native Home Room and at 5:30pm in the Wyam Youth Center.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee’s next scheduled meeting is on Tuesday, March 3rd 5:15-8pm in conference room at the Tribal Administration Building. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee email JOM@wstribes.org.

Cascades East Transit will be in Warm Springs for a Transit 101 and pass enrollment pop-up event Thursday, March 4th from 10:30-2:30 at the Family Resource Center. Staff will help riders sign up for passes, learn to use the new payment system, ask questions about service changes, and even learn to ride the bus with an onsite CET travel trainer. Everyone is welcome.

As part of the Wyam Youth Center’s new youth art & food market, they will be hosting a market once a month with a different theme and all community members are invited to shop from local youth led businesses. They are now accepting vendors for their Lucky Charm Indigenous Youth Market on Sunday, March 8th. If you are under the age of 24 and interested in vending contact the Wyam Youth Center through their Facebook or Instagram pages or send an email to wyamyouthcenter@wscat.org.

Madras High School’s 8th Grade Family Night is coming up on Monday, March 16th 5-6:30pm with dinner provided. It’s a chance to learn about classes, academic programs, athletics, extracurricular activities, meet teachers and staff and get familiar with the school. All 8th grade students and families are invited.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise will not be accepting personal loan applications during the month of March. The only exceptions are funeral and medical emergency loan requests. The loan moratorium period is through March 31st.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo will be held Saturday, April 18th in Simnasho. Events are bull riding, wild horse race, breakaway, mixed broncs, and team roping plus ribbon roping, a 2+1 wild horse race, min bulls, junior & senior cold races and a war hoop contest. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details. There’s also going to be a Bronc Riding School the day before – on Friday, April 17th. To sign up for that contact Cooper Dewitt 520-604-6854.