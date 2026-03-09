CTWS Hosting the 9 Tribes

Warm Springs is hosting the 9 Tribes of Oregon for a Quarterly Behavioral Health Meeting this week. Tribal and State programs that serve Tribal communities in the areas of substance use disorder treatment and mental health, suicide prevention, have gathered to meet.

Sessions are being held at the Old Warm Springs Elementary School Gym and the Old School Cafeteria. Today’s highlights is a Salmon Bake in the Cafeteria followed by a Round Dance at the Gym.

The community is invited to the Round Dance tonight.