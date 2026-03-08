KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 9, 2026

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than normal.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

The Timber Committee and the Land Use Planning Committee both meet on the 2nd & 4th Mondays of the month. They have meetings scheduled today. The Timber Committee meets this morning from 8:30-noon at the Forestry Admin Office. The Land Use Planning Committee will meet from 1:30-4:30 in the Cougar Den at Natural Resources.

On the Tribal Council agenda this morning are updates from Education; Finance; and Public Utilities. This afternoon’s updates will be by TERO; Warm Springs Community Action Team; and Youth Council.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm. Contact the BHC Center for more information.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

The Jefferson County School District March Board Meeting will take place this evening at in the Warm Springs K-8 Library at 6:30.

The Warm Springs Warriors 3v3 youth coed basketball tourney is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Community Center. 6 & under, 8 & under, 10 & under and 12 & under teams will play on Saturday. The 14 & under and High School teams will play on Sunday. The fee is $50 per team. Entries are due tomorrow (Mar. 10). For more information contact Turina 971-204-5504.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. If you are not sure if you are registered to vote or if you want to make sure your voter registration information is accurate you can go online to MyVote.com. You can check if you are registered to vote, view and update your voter registration information.

To reach a crisis counselor at Warm Springs Behavioral Health weekdays call 541-553-3205. After hours call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171. Your mental health matters. Reach out any time. Support is just a call away.

Healthy Together: Grounded in Wellness (formerly Movin’ Mountains) is a three-month community wellness program running March through May. Participants may choose to: complete a free monthly bingo card or join the $10 monthly challenge to track progress and compete for prizes. Each month has a different focus. March: Nutrition, April: Active Movement & May: Whole Health. You can register at any time during the program. You can register download the registration form HERE. You can also pick one up in person at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras or the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.