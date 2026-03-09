KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 10, 2026

Funeral services will be held today (Mar. 10) for Rosemary “Tootsie” Aly-Holliday. They will leave the Bel-Air Funeral Home at 3pm and go straight to the Holliday Ranch Cemetery in Sidwalter for burial at 4pm. Open denominations at the burial.

On today’s Tribal Council agenda, this morning – Cascade Renewable Transmission Project; Cascades East Transit; and Health & Welfare Committee. This afternoon – April Agenda/Travel Delegations/Review Minutes.

Every Tuesday at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there are several groups open to the public. A&D Education with Frank Smith is at 10am in the Conference Room, Building Relationships Group meets at 3pm and Wellbriety Book Study at 4. Adult A&D Education and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program are Tuesday afternoons and open to current clients.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Today is Senior Lunch from noon to 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Building. They are serving spaghetti green salad, garlic bread & fresh fruit.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

SriPonya Collective presents the Brothers & Sisters in Progress Steps to Freedom Re-entry group Tuesdays from 5:30-7pm at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. It’s a peer-led weekly support group where people returning from prison build a healthy support system. There is also a Zoom option to attend. For more information contact Antonio@SriPonya.org or 541-777-4028.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet tomorrow (Mar. 11) during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class (room 17).

Warm Springs Nation Little League is doing sign-ups all online this year. The deadline to register your player is this Thursday. You go online to their website https://tshq.bluesombrero.com/warmspringsllor. You login and then sign up your player or players. To set up your log in you will need an email address that you will be asked to confirm – and then you assign a password.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting a wapas making class with Deanie Smith. It will be one class per week March 14th through April 4th. The registration deadline is this Thursday (Mar. 12). There will also be an advanced cornhusk bag making class instructed by Kelli Palmer that will be held Saturday March 21st & 28th. The deadline to register for this class is March 18th. Supplies will be provided. Contact Angela Anne Smith at the Museum to sign up.

Madras High School’s 8th Grade Family Night is coming up on Monday, March 16th 5-6:30pm with dinner provided. It’s a chance to learn about classes, academic programs, athletics, extracurricular activities, meet teachers and staff and get familiar with the school. All 8th grade students and families are invited.

A series of Tai Chi classes will start on March 20th and go through May 1st in Warm Springs. Classes will be Fridays from noon to 1 in the Community Center aerobics room. All skill levels are welcome at no cost.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting requests for spring extra-curricular activities. Allowances are for pre-k through 12th grade students of 509J and South Wasco County schools. They are due Friday March 20th. Email them to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off with any parent committee members Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Arlena Danzuka.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo will be held Saturday, April 18th in Simnasho. Events are bull riding, wild horse race, breakaway, mixed broncs, and team roping plus ribbon roping, a 2+1 wild horse race, min bulls, junior & senior cold races and a war hoop contest. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details. There’s also going to be a Bronc Riding School the day before – on Friday, April 17th. To sign up for that contact Cooper Dewitt 520-604-6854.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. To vote – you need to be registered. You can go online to register or check your voter registration information. Today is the last day for a non-incumbent candidate to file for office. For Jefferson County Nonpartisan Offices on the ballot are: Jefferson County Commissioner, Positions 1 & 2 Jefferson County Treasurer, Sheriff, County Clerk, and Assessor. All positions are for 4-year terms.