CTWS New Board members Sworn In

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs new board members were sworn in Monday morning, March 2, 2026, at the Tribal Administration Building by Acting Bureau of Indian Affairs superintendent Robert Compton. Enterprise Boards with new members include: Gaming, Power & Water, Credit, Housing, Composite Products, Telecom, plus TERO & Water Boards.

Boards that continue to advertise are: Composites for one Class 1 Tribal Member and 1 Class II Tribal Member. Power & Water Enterprise is advertising for a Tribal Member director. And there is an opening for a Tribal Member on the Water Control Board.

Letters of interest and resumes for anyone interested in one of these board positions should be turned into the CTWS Secretary Treasurer – CEO by Friday, March 20th. A Criminal and Credit Background check is required.