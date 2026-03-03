KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 4, 2026

On the Tribal Council agenda today: Disciplinary Discussion (Sec 4)

Shawnetta Yahtin holds a Talking Circle once a month in the Health & Wellness Center atrium from 9-10am. Light snacks are provided. The next Talking Circle is this morning.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet today afterschool in Mr. Kollen’s class (room 17).

The Culture & Heritage Committee meets twice each month on the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays. It will meet from 3:30-7pm today at the Education Building.

Art Adventure Gallery invites the public to support the arts and welcome back Jana Charl to the gallery. An opening reception for the exhibit is tomorrow (Mar. 5) 4:30-6:30. The gallery is located at 185 SW 5th Street in Madras.

There’s a food fundraiser sale this Friday, March 6th from 11:30-2:30 or until it’s sold out at the campus pavilion. They are selling posole & tortillas. All proceeds will go toward the 3rd Annual Willie “Stax” Memorial Men’s & Women’s Open Basketball Tournament coming up May 22-24 in Warm Springs.

The Wyam Youth Center is hosting the Lucky Charm Market featuring local youth vendors selling food, drinks, crafts and art. It’s on Sunday, March 8th 10am to 4pm at the Wyam Youth Center. People who show up wearing the color green can be entered into a raffle for a basket of goodies.

The Warm Springs Warriors 3v3 youth coed basketball tourney is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Community Center. 6 & under, 8 & under, 10 & under and 12 & under teams will play on Saturday. The 14 & under and High School teams will play on Sunday. The fee is $50 per team. Entries are due March 10th. For more information contact Turina 971-204-5504.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is scheduling tax appointments. You can pick up a tax packet anytime but you do need to set up an appointment to have your taxes done. Call 541-553-3148. Most refunds will be delivered by direct deposit or other secure electronic methods like prepaid debit cards or digital wallets. That means you should have a bank account where your tax refund can be deposited and be sure to have your banking information when you file your taxes. The Community Action Team is the blue building on campus. Tax appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9th.

Forestry Roads from S-42/S-507 Junction to S-507/S-506 at the north end of the reservation are closed through April 1st. These road systems will remain inaccessible with sign, barricades, cameras and motion sensors in place the ensure compliance. Everyone’s cooperation is needed for protecting tribal resources and ensuring the safety of all. If you have any questions, please contact the Natural Resources Department at 541-553-2046.

Coach Bonita Leonard at the Community Wellness Center has workouts Monday, Wednesday & Friday from 6-6:40am. On Tuesday & Thursday there are classes at noon and 5pm. She is also available for 1-on-1 training during work hours. For more information call 541-553-3243.

YouthLine Native is recruiting for a Warm Springs Youth Development Coordinator – a part-time position. For more information visit TheYouthLine.org or email RosannaJ@linesforlife.org.