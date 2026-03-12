KWSO Calendar for Fri., Mar. 13, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for LeMinnie Wilma Picard. Leave Autumn Funeral Home in Redmond at Noon today for a Private Dressing at the Agency Longhouse at 2pm. Overnight Services will be held for all denominations. Burial is Saturday morning at Sunrise at the Agency Cemetery.

Today is the monthly Senior Breakfast Day in Warm Springs from 7:30-9:30. On the menu: French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon & fresh fruit.

The Range & Agriculture Committee is scheduled to meet this morning from 9 to noon at the BNR Cougar Den. The committee meets twice per month on the 2nd and 4th Friday.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm. The Reservation Impact Free Food Market is this afternoon at 3:30 at the Commodities Building. It happens on the 2nd Friday of the month.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The Community Wellness Center is hosting The Ultimate Mile Challenge today at 5:30pm at the K8 Track. Everyone is invited to join. A light snack will be available after you complete the mile.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs program with classes beginning next week. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office.

Madras High School’s 8th Grade Family Night is coming up on Monday, March 16th 5-6:30pm with dinner provided. It’s a chance to learn about classes, academic programs, athletics, extracurricular activities, meet teachers and staff and get familiar with the school. All 8th grade students and families are invited.

Warm Springs Recreation & SriPonya Collective are co-hosting their annual Corned Beef & Cabbage & the Little People event at the Warm Springs Community Center on Tuesday, March 17th, starting at 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM. It will be Corned Beef & Cabbage Snack Attack, Treasure Hunt, Games, Prizes & Face Painting.

Warm Springs K8’s Science Night is on Wednesday, March 18th from 4-6pm. There will be science experiments for all ages, the middle school science fair and dinner provided.

The next planning meeting for the 2026 Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is on Thursday, March 19th at 8:30am at the Senior Building. Honor Seniors Day has been set for May 8th.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, track practices will begin Monday, March 30th. If your student is interested in playing a sport, they will need a current sports physical and signed paperwork. Paperwork is found in the athletic handbook in the front office.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.