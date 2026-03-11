KWSO Calendar for Thu., Mar. 12, 2026

The Madras White Buff Boys’ basketball team is off to State. They are doing school walk-throughs this morning. They will leave from the Warm Springs K-8 Academy at 9:30 this morning and the community is invited to line the streets to cheer them on. They will leave the school and go down past the Community Center, up to Campus before they hit Highway 26 on their way to Forest Grove High School for the 4A State Tournament.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry located at 401 5th Street in Maupin serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Wellness of Warm Springs monthly luncheon and health education event is today at noon in the old school cafeteria. The topic is diabetes prevention and personal fitness with Brian Stacona. Lunch will be stuffed baked potato & condiment bar with chili, corn bread and fresh fruit salad.

Listen live on KWSO this afternoon when the Madras White Buffalo boys play the St. Helens Lions in the Quarterfinals of the 2026 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Boys Basketball State Championship. Our broadcast will start just before tipoff which is scheduled for 3:15pm at Forest Grove High School. Go Buffs!

Warm Springs Nation Little League is doing sign-ups all online this year. The deadline to register your player is today. You go online to their website. You login and then sign up your player or players. To set up your log in you will need an email address that you will be asked to confirm – and then you assign a password.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting a wapas making class with Deanie Smith. It will be one class per week March 14th through April 4th. Today is the last day you can register for this class. There will also be an advanced cornhusk bag making class instructed by Kelli Palmer that will be held Saturday March 21st & 28th. The deadline to register for this class is March 18th. Supplies will be provided. Contact Angela Anne Smith at the Museum to sign up.

The Community Wellness Center is hosting The Ultimate Mile Challenge tomorrow (Mar. 13) at 5:30pm at the K8 Track. Everyone is invited to join. A light snack will be available after you complete the mile.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs program with classes beginning next week. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting requests for spring extra-curricular activities. Allowances are for pre-k through 12th grade students of 509J and South Wasco County schools. They are due Friday March 20th. Email them to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off with any parent committee members Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Arlena Danzuka.

Warm Spring Tribal Youth are invited to take part in Tananawit’s 4th Annual “Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair” March 24-25. It will be held at Tananawit Suite #3 from 10-3 both days with lunch provided. It’s open to youth age 10 up through high school. Call Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249 to sign your student up. Space is limited.

Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association is taking signups for Pre-K through 5th Grade Spring Soccer. The program starts April 7th and ends May 16th. Games and practices will be Tuesday and Thursdays 6-7pm at JCMS. There is a sign-up event on Wednesday, March 11th from 5-7:30pm at Dreams Realty Group in Madras for anyone who wants to sign-up in person. You can also find the registration form on the Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association Facebook page to print and fill out. Return it and pay the fees at The Spot during business hours before March 31st.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. Voters have until April 28th to register to vote or change party affiliation. Out of state ballots will be mailed April 20th and local ballots go out April 29th. Vote by mail ballots need to be returned to a county clerk’s office or official ballot drop box by 8pm on election day. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day & received by mail within 7 days of Election Day.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.