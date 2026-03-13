KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 14, 2026

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

Madras High School’s 8th Grade Family Night is coming up on Monday, March 16th 5-6:30pm with dinner provided. It’s a chance to learn about classes, academic programs, athletics, extracurricular activities, meet teachers and staff and get familiar with the school. All 8th grade students and families are invited.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs program with classes beginning next week. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office.

Warm Springs K8’s Science Night is on Wednesday, March 18th from 4-6pm. There will be science experiments for all ages, the middle school science fair and dinner provided.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting an advanced cornhusk bag making class with Kelli Palmer that will take place on two Saturdays – March 21st & 28th. Supplies are provided. Registrations will be accepted until 5pm on March 18th – contact Angela Anne Smith at the Museum.

A series of Tai Chi classes will start on March 20th and go through May 1st in Warm Springs. Classes will be Fridays from noon to 1 in the Community Center aerobics room. All skill levels are welcome at no cost.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising open positions on the following boards: Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors, and Water Control Board. Letters of interest & resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these boards must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, March 20th. They can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs. You will also need to sign a criminal and credit background check.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting requests for spring extra-curricular activities. Allowances are for pre-k through 12th grade students of 509J and South Wasco County schools. They are due Friday March 20th. Email them to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off with any parent committee members Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Arlena Danzuka.

Warm Spring Tribal Youth are invited to take part in Tananawit’s 4th Annual “Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair” March 24-25. It will be held at Tananawit Suite #3 from 10-3 both days with lunch provided. It’s open to youth age 10 up through high school. Call Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249 to sign your student up. Space is limited.