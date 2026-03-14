KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 15, 2026

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs program with classes beginning this week. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office.

Warm Springs Recreation & SriPonya Collective are co-hosting their annual Corned Beef & Cabbage & the Little People event at the Warm Springs Community Center on Tuesday, March 17th, starting at 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM. It will be Corned Beef & Cabbage Snack Attack, Treasure Hunt, Games, Prizes & Face Painting.

Madras High School’s 8th Grade Family Night is coming up on Monday (Mar. 16) 5-6:30pm with dinner provided. It’s a chance to learn about classes, academic programs, athletics, extracurricular activities, meet teachers and staff and get familiar with the school. All 8th grade students and families are invited.

The next planning meeting for the 2026 Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is on Thursday, March 19th at 8:30am at the Senior Building. Honor Seniors Day has been set for May 8th.

Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs will begin March 30th at the Education Building second floor computer lab. They will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 until June. For more information contact Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541-316-5813.

Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association is taking signups for Pre-K through 5th Grade Spring Soccer. The program starts April 7th and ends May 16th. Games and practices will be Tuesday and Thursdays 6-7pm at JCMS. You can also the registration form on the Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association Facebook page to print and fill out. Return it and pay the fees at The Spot during business hours before March 31st.

The Madras Aquatic Center has drop-in activities scheduled now through June 13th. Wednesday through Saturday there is lap swim, independent work out, family swim, hot tub and fitness classes. For more information check macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.

To reach a crisis counselor at Warm Springs Behavioral Health weekdays call 541-553-3205. After hours call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171. Your mental health matters. Reach out any time. Support is just a call away.

The CTWS Branch of Natural Resources will be conducting aerial mapping operations during the upcoming months as part of an environmental land management initiative. The aircraft used are small unmanned aerial systems, also known as drones, operated by licensed and FAA-certified professionals in full compliance with federal aviation regulations. No photography is directed toward private residences. All operations are conducted strictly for environmental assessment and land management purposes. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Sophie Escobar, Rangeland Management Specialist (541) 553-2034 or sophie.escobar@ctwsbnr.org.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.