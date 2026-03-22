KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 23, 2026

It’s Spring Break for all 509J Schools this week.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club will be open 8-5 all week. Meal service will be available from 11-11:15.

The Community Wellness Center is starting preparations for its garden and checking on its strawberries. Everyone can join them and help out today from 1-2pm.

The Community Center is having a color run to welcome spring today. The run – or walk – will begin in front of the Community Center at 4:15 and go around the walking path. They have a limited number of shirts to give out.

Recreation is having a Design-A-Salmon Contest. Join them today at noon at the Community Center to design your salmon with the theme “When the Hogs Come Home.” Turn in your Spring Salmon by noon on Friday, March 27 th and they’ll announce the winner at 2:00 in Carol’s Room. You need to be present to win.

and they’ll announce the winner at 2:00 in Carol’s Room. You need to be present to win. SriPonya has spring break activities planned at their Madras drop-in center located at 29 SE D Street. Tomorrow (Mar. 24) starting at 11am is a Creation Workshop to make bracelets & keychains. Wednesday (Mar. 25) from 11-3 is a field trip day to Smith Rock. Thursday, March 26 th is a free day where youth can play board games, watch movies and craft.

is a free day where youth can play board games, watch movies and craft. Warm Spring Tribal Youth are invited to take part in Tananawit’s 4 th Annual “Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair” this Tuesday & Wednesday (Mar. 24-25). It will be held at Tananawit Suite #3 from 10-3 both days with lunch provided. It’s open to youth age 10 up through high school. Call Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249 to sign your student up. Space is limited.

Annual “Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair” this Tuesday & Wednesday (Mar. 24-25). It will be held at Tananawit Suite #3 from 10-3 both days with lunch provided. It’s open to youth age 10 up through high school. Call Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249 to sign your student up. Space is limited. Warm Springs Recreation is taking kids on a fun trip to the High Desert Museum on Wednesday (Mar. 25) – leaving the Community Center at 8:30am and returning around 5. Youth must have a current After-School Program application turned in the Rec office to go. For the trip, kids need to bring spending money or a sack lunch, good walking shoes and a jacket.

The Work Education Development Department is now taking applications for the 2026 Student Summer Work Program. To be eligible, you must be ages 14-24, Native American and attending high school, GED classes, home or online schooling. Workshops are being held this week starting each morning at 9:00 at the Education Building in the first-floor conference room. You must attend the workshop on one of these days.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Timber Committee is scheduled to meet this morning from 8:30-noon at the Forestry Admin Office and the Land Use Planning Committee from 1:30-4:30 in the Cougar Den at Natural Resources. Both committees meet twice monthly on the 2nd and 4th Mondays.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm. Contact the BHC Center for more information.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair on Wednesday, March 25th 9am to 3pm in the old school gym. There will be bingo & raffle prizes for participants from 10am until noon, and at noon a lunch will be provided in the old cafeteria. Dr. Morgon from OHSU will provide education on brain health, psychosis, aggressing & wandering in older adults with dementia from 1:30-3. Vendors or anyone wanting more information can contact Shawnetta Yahtin 541-553-2352, extension 6288.

There is a Warm Springs Grazing Group Meeting with the Range, Irrigation & Agriculture Committee and Ride Bosses this Thursday (3/6) noon until 3 at the Old School Cafeteria.

Wellness of Warm Springs is having a Pre-Easter Indoor Market featuring local artisans, jewelry makers, food vendors and craftsmen on Friday, March 27th 9am-4pm in the Old Warm Springs Elementary Cafeteria. Sign-ups are currently being accepting by calling Judith Charley 541-615-0115 or email Judy.Charley@wstribes.org.

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, track practices will begin Monday, March 30th. If your student is interested in playing a sport, they will need a current sports physical and signed paperwork. Paperwork is found in the athletic handbook in the front office.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.