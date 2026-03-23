KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 24, 2026

It’s Spring Break Week for 509J schools.

Tananawit’s 4th Annual “Lil’ Creative Natives Youth Art Fair” is today and tomorrow at Tananawit Suite #3 from 10-3 both days with lunch provided. Space is limited. You can call Natalie Kirk at 541-553-3249 to see if there is room left.

The Warm Springs Work Education Development Department is now taking applications for the 2026 Student Summer Work Program. This is for students age 14 and older. To take part in the program you do need to attend a workshop this week. Workshops are at 9am each morning this week at the Education Building in the first-floor conference room.

Activities at Recreation at the Community Center this week include: gardening; a field trip to the High Desert Museum tomorrow; a Boots Skootin’ Boogie Hee Haw Shindig on Thursday at 5pm; and a Seed Swap and Moving Screening of “Seed: The Untold Story” with the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance Friday from 5:30 until 7:30.

The Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club is open 8-5 during Spring Break this week.

SriPonya has spring break activities planned at their Madras drop-in center located at 29 SE D Street. Today starting at 11am is a Creation Workshop to make bracelets & keychains. Tomorrow is a field trip day to Smith Rock. And Thursday is a free day where youth can play board games, watch movies and craft.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, is open today 10am – 1pm. They are located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Every Tuesday at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center there are several groups open to the public. A&D Education with Frank Smith is at 10am in the Conference Room, Building Relationships Group meets at 3pm and Wellbriety Book Study at 4. Adult A&D Education and the Youth Wellbriety Court Program are Tuesday afternoons and open to current clients.

Today is Senior Lunch from noon to 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Building. On the menu: beef stir fry with brown rice, mango salad & fresh fruit.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting everyone to attend Tribal Lunch Drum Practice every Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30-2pm in the old school gym. Bring your own lunch. Anyone is invited to sing, dance or listen.

SriPonya Collective presents the Brothers & Sisters in Progress Steps to Freedom Re-entry group Tuesdays from 5:30-7pm at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. It’s a peer-led weekly support group where people returning from prison build a healthy support system. There is also a Zoom option to attend. For more information contact Antonio@SriPonya.org or 541-777-4028.

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair tomorrow 9am to 3pm in the old school gym. There will be bingo & raffle prizes for participants from 10am until noon, and at noon a lunch will be provided in the old cafeteria. Dr. Morgon from OHSU will provide education on brain health, psychosis, aggression & wandering in older adults with dementia from 1:30-3. Everyone is welcome to attend.

There is a Warm Springs Grazing Group Meeting with the Range, Irrigation & Agriculture Committee and Ride Bosses this Thursday (3/6) noon until 3 at the Old School Cafeteria.

Wellness of Warm Springs is having a Pre-Easter Indoor Market featuring local artisans, jewelry makers, food vendors and craftsmen on Friday, March 27th 9am-4pm in the Old Warm Springs Elementary Cafeteria. Sign-ups are currently being accepting by calling Judith Charley 541-615-0115 or email Judy.Charley@wstribes.org.

The Yakama Warriors Association is having a Welcome Home Ceremony for all military veterans this Saturday at 1pm at the Korean-Vietnam in Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima. There will be free hot dogs and hamburgers and the public is welcome.

3/28 – There is a gathering this Saturday from 3-5pm at the Portland Park formerly known as “Custer Park”. The park has been renamed “Scht Wiwnu” Park (pronounced Ish-chit Wee – U-winoo). The park is in southwest Portland.

3/30 – The spring session for GED classes begins March 30th and runs through June 10th. Class is Mondays and Wednesday 12-3 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the second floor computer lab. You can learn more about signing up by contacting Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541/316-5813