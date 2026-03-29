KWSO Calendar for Mon., Mar. 30, 2026

Today is Late Start Monday for 509-J schools.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. This morning they will have Legislative Update Conference Calls and updates from Papalaxsimisha and the Warm Springs Timber Company. This afternoon they will meet with the Warm Springs Housing Board.

Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs will begin March 30th at the Education Building second floor computer lab. They will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 until June. For more information contact Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541-316-5813.

Spring Term GED classes in Warm Springs will begin March 30th at the Education Building second floor computer lab. They will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from noon to 3 until June. For more information contact Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541-316-5813.

Senior Fitness Class is at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources reminds hunters that your tag reports from 2024-2025 are due by next Tuesday. This is for all on-reservation and ceded land tags. You can call 541-553-2001 to report, stop by Natural Resources or you can report online. https://hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov/.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. To vote – you need to be registered. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen, A resident of Oregon, and at least 16 years old If you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.​​ To register to vote online you will need to provide: an Oregon driver license, permit or ID card number issued by Oregon DMV. You can also register in person at your County Clerk’s Office. The deadline to register to vote in the May 19th Primary, or to change party affiliation is April 28th. Vote by mail ballots will go out on April 29th.

Tenants of Warm Springs Housing Authority who require emergency repairs after hours or on weekends/holidays need to contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch at 541-553-1171 and request Housing’s on-call service. A qualifying emergency service would be a broken water line, backed up sewer, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of on the next business day.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria can sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

Wasco Electric Cooperative ha unclaimed capital credit payments for the years 1991, 1992, & 1993. A list of members with unclaimed credits can be found their website Wasco Electric dot com (www.wascoelectric.com/your-account/capital-credits/. Click on Unclaimed Capital Credits. Members or their heirs must claim these payments by May.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.