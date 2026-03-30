Passing of Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath Sr.

In a MEMO sent today, March 30, 2026, Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Chairman Dennis White III, acknowledged that Warm Springs Chief Delvis Heath Sr. passed way on March 29, 2026. Chief Heath served as the hereditary Chief of the Warm Springs people since 1984.

Heath was born in 1938 on the family ranch near Simnasho, to Nathan Heath and Lilly Heath. Nathan Heath also served as his people’s hereditary chief and ensured that history, knowledge, and perspective was shared with young Delvis to prepare him for the role of service to the Warm Springs people and that included a lifetime term on Tribal Council.

Delvis Heath Sr. was a horseman, a golfer, a bowler, and or many years – you could find him running down the basketball court at the community center. He was a fluent speaker of the Ichishkiin Language, a culture bearer, a dancer, a singer and a familiar presence at local community events as well as on the state, regional and national scene.

Funeral Services begin tomorrow, Tuesday March 31, 2026, leaving Spencer and Libby Funeral Home in the Dalles at 1:30pm. Dressing will be at 3pm at the Simnasho Longhouse. Overnight services will be held with Burial Wednesday Morning, April 1st at 6am at the Mouth of the River cemetery.