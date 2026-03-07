KWSO Calendar for Sun., Mar. 8, 2026

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

The Jefferson County School District March Board Meeting will take place at the Warm Springs K-8 Library tomorrow (Mar. 9) at 6:30pm.

The Warm Springs Warriors 3v3 youth coed basketball tourney is scheduled for March 14-15 at the Community Center. 6 & under, 8 & under, 10 & under and 12 & under teams will play on Saturday. The 14 & under and High School teams will play on Sunday. The fee is $50 per team. Entries are due March 10th. For more information contact Turina 971-204-5504.

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting a wapas making class with Deanie Smith. It will be one class per week March 14th through April 4th. The registration deadline is March 12th. There will also be an advanced cornhusk bag making class instructed by Kelli Palmer that will be held Saturday March 21st & 28th. The deadline to register for this class is March 18th. Supplies will be provided. Contact Angela Anne Smith at the Museum to sign up.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising open positions on the following boards: Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors, and Water Control Board. Letters of interest & resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these boards must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, March 20th. They can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs. You will also need to sign a criminal and credit background check.

The Johnson O’Malley Committee is accepting requests for spring extra-curricular activities. Allowances are for pre-k through 12th grade students of 509J and South Wasco County schools. They are due Friday March 20th. Email them to JOM@wstribes.org or drop off with any parent committee members Naomi Brisbois, Krysta Rhoan, Tashina Smith, Celeste White or Arlena Danzuka. JOM Request Form

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, track practices will begin Monday, March 30th. If your student is interested in playing a sport, they will need a current sports physical and signed paperwork. Paperwork is found in the athletic handbook in the front office.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 19th Primary, or to change party affiliation is April 28th. Vote by mail ballots will go out on April 29th. You can register ONLINE or you can download a paper form, fill it out and return it to your County Clerk’s office. Paper forms are also available at your county clerk’s office. In Madras – that’s at 66 SE D St C, in Bend – that’s 1300 NW Wall St Suite 202, in The Dalles – that’s 401 E 3rd St Suite 100.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2K26 & Chuck Hudson’s 50th Birthday Parth Saturday, May 2nd in the Community Center Social Hall. Performers are Chronic Illness, Damage Overdose, Warden, Within the Pyre, Dead Nexus, Sho Rilla & Eagle Thunder. There will be concessions and grand entry at 5pm. It’s $15 at the door and open to all ages. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

Wasco Electric Cooperative ha unclaimed capital credit payments for the years 1991, 1992, & 1993. A list of members with unclaimed credits can be found their website. Members or their heirs must claim these payments by May.

Healthy Together: Grounded in Wellness (formerly Movin’ Mountains) is a three-month community wellness program running March through May. Participants may choose to: complete a free monthly bingo card or join the $10 monthly challenge to track progress and compete for prizes. Each month has a different focus. March: Nutrition, April: Active Movement & May: Whole Health. You can register at any time during the program. You can register download the registration form from the Jefferson County Public Health Wellness webpage. You can also pick one up in person at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras or the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.