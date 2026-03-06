KWSO Calendar for Sat., Mar. 7, 2026

The students of Dufur School are hosting the 2nd annual Dufur Powwow today at Dufur School. Grand Entry is a 1pm. All drums, dancers and spectators are welcome. They’ll have fancy, jingle, grass and traditional categories for juniors, teens and adults plus other specials.

Healthy Together: Grounded in Wellness (formerly Movin’ Mountains) is a three-month community wellness program running March through May. Participants may choose to: complete a free monthly bingo card or join the $10 monthly challenge to track progress and compete for prizes. Each month has a different focus. March: Nutrition, April: Active Movement & May: Whole Health. You can register at any time during the program. You can register download the registration form from the Jefferson County Public Health Wellness webpage. You can also pick one up in person at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras or the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

The Jefferson County School District March Board Meeting will take place in the Warm Springs K-8 Library on Monday, March 9th at 6:30pm.

Warm Springs Recreation & SriPonya Collective are co-hosting their annual Corned Beef & Cabbage & the Little People event at the Warm Springs Community Center on March 17th, starting at 3:30 PM – 5:00 PM. It will be Corned Beef & Cabbage Snack Attack, Treasure Hunt, Games, Prizes & Face Painting.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Included in your day pass is – use of all 7 pools and cold tubs, mini golf, pickleball, basketball, bocce ball, spike ball, 4-square volleyball and interactive video games. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, March 29th and April 5th. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise will not be accepting personal loan applications during the month of March. The only exceptions are funeral and medical emergency loan requests. The loan moratorium period is through March 31st.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is still scheduling tax appointments. You can pick up a tax packet anytime but you do need to set up an appointment to have your taxes done. Call 541-553-3148. Most refunds will be delivered by direct deposit or other secure electronic methods like prepaid debit cards or digital wallets. That means you should have a bank account where your tax refund can be deposited and be sure to have your banking information when you file your taxes. The Community Action Team is the blue building on campus. Tax appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9th.

The Cowsills will stage a benefit concert for the Jefferson County Historical Society at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 11. Tickets are available ONLINE. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Madras Pioneer newspaper office at 35 SE C St., Suite C in Madras from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A Suicide Awareness Wild Horse Race Clinic in White Swan, WA is planned for April 25th and 26th. It’s open to individuals and teams, juniors age 6-12 and seniors 13-19. Books will be open both days until 9am. For more information, call or text Nate at 971-900-2069.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. To vote – you need to be registered. To register to vote in Oregon, you must be: A U.S. citizen, A resident of Oregon, and at least 16 years old If you are not yet 18 years of age, you will not receive a ballot until an election occurs on or after your 18th birthday.​​ To register to vote online you will need to provide: an Oregon driver license, permit or ID card number issued by Oregon DMV. You can also register in person at your County Clerk’s Office. The deadline to register to vote in the May 19th Primary, or to change party affiliation is April 28th. Vote by mail ballots will go out on April 29th.

Anyone interested in using the Community Center facilities including the social hall or the pavilion should complete a building use request that can be picked up at the Recreation Office. Call 541-553-3243 if you have questions.

Youth sports camps are held every Sunday in Warm Springs. The free camp offers agility training and open gym time for all youth ages 9-18 and will be held Sundays through April 19th from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

The CTWS Branch of Natural Resources will be conducting aerial mapping operations during the upcoming months as part of an environmental land management initiative. The aircraft used are small unmanned aerial systems, also known as drones, operated by licensed and FAA-certified professionals in full compliance with federal aviation regulations. No photography is directed toward private residences. All operations are conducted strictly for environmental assessment and land management purposes. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Sophie Escobar, Rangeland Management Specialist (541) 553-2034 or sophie.escobar@ctwsbnr.org.