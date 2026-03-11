SiSi Timber Sale Project Assessment 30-Day Comment Period

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP 30-Day Comment Period is now open for input from Tribal members of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation on the SiSi Timber Sale.

Use this form to give your response: https://forms.gle/X2RymATJxWVvVi8q8

Access to Read SiSi Timber Sale PA 30 Day Comment Period: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1QAXpfBL9ZBITw8CkbU11RQ0-uBPb9flg/edit?usp=sharing&ouid=100611187434315025120&rtpof=true&sd=true

Access to read CTWS IRMP (2022) Revision: https://.google.com/file/d/1989udfgoZRjwIwdgDiJT0qU9SD90ztIC/view?usp=sharing

Access to read CTWS IRMP (2012): https://drive.google.com/open?id=1h1JCMlGytVLWg6T1TdqVXws39GjHn_US

RMIDT Resolution SiSi Timber Sale 30-day Public Comment

For hard copy requests, reach out to Tim Outman – IRMP Coordinator at tim.outman@ctwsbnr.org or 541-553-2038. You can also stop by the BNR headquarters to pick up a copy.