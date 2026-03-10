KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar. 11, 2026

Warm Springs Nation Little League is doing signups all online this year. The deadline to register your player is this Thursday. You go online to their WEBSITE. You login and then sign up your player or players. To set up your log in you will need an email address that you will be asked to confirm – and then you assign a password.

Tribal Council will meet today. On the agenda, this morning – Tribal Member Concerns. This afternoon – Joint Health Commission; Land Use Committee; Water Control Board; and ECE Compliance & Policy Council.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. It’s roast beef, rosemary roasted potatoes, corn, whole wheat bread & canned fruit on the menu today. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union at Madras High School will meet today during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s class (room 17).

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

Today is the Free Food Market at the Madras Community Food Pantry, located at 370 SW Culver Highway. Signups will begin at 4 and doors open at 4:30

The Museum at Warm Springs is hosting a wapas making class with Deanie Smith. It will be one class per week March 14th through April 4th. Tomorrow (Mar. 12) is the registration deadline. There will also be an advanced cornhusk bag making class instructed by Kelli Palmer that will be held Saturday March 21st & 28th. The deadline to register for this class is March 18th. Supplies will be provided. Contact Angela Anne Smith at the Museum to sign up.

Listen live on KWSO tomorrow (Mar. 12) when the Madras White Buffalo boys play the St. Helens Lions in the Quarterfinals of the 2026 OSAA / OnPoint Community Credit Union 4A Boys Basketball State Championship. Our broadcast will start just before tipoff which is scheduled for 3:15pm at Forest Grove High School. Go Buffs!

The Community Wellness Center is hosting The Ultimate Mile Challenge this Friday (Mar. 13) at 5:30pm at the K8 Track. Everyone is invited to join. A light snack will be available after you complete the mile.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising open positions on the following boards: Warm Springs Composite Board of Directors, Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board of Directors, and Water Control Board. Letters of interest & resumes of applicants interested in serving on any of these boards must be submitted by 5pm on Friday, March 20th. They can be dropped off at the Tribal Admin Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs. You will also need to sign a criminal and credit background check.

The Cowsills will stage a benefit concert for the Jefferson County Historical Society at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 11. Tickets are available ONLINE. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Madras Pioneer newspaper office at 35 SE C St., Suite C in Madras from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.