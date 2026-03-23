KWSO News – Mon 3/23/26

Umatilla Tribal Police Department officials reported tips continue to come in about missing Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation member Wesley Dixon Jones. An East Oregonian article states that Umatilla Police received four tips in the past month with some leading to searches at local and distant sites. However, the tips did not lead to the discovery of the missing 71-year-old who was last seen Oct. 5, 2025. Police officials say as long as tips regarding Jones’s disappearance keep coming in, police would follow up.

In Warm Springs – 13 year old Tyler Kalama remains missing. He has been reported as a run away and is believed to have remained in the Warm Springs area. He was last seen February 24th. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call the Warm Springs Police at 541-553-1171 6am – 6pm or 541-384-2080 from 6pm – 6am.

The Bend Bulletin is reporting that Central Oregon Community College classified staff union has voted to strike, giving a 10 day notice of that intention with the strike to begin April 2nd if a deal to increase wages is not reached by that date. This would be the first strike ever at COCC. According to the union’s press release, 1 out of 5 classified staff have left the college in the last year due to low wages. The union is asking for hourly wages of $27.89 for their lowest-paid workers. COCC’s classified employees made $18.91 per hour in the 2024-25 year as per its last contract.

The spring session for GED classes begins March 30th and runs through June 10th. Class is Mondays and Wednesday 12-3 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the second floor computer lab. You can show up Monday at noon to register or else learn more about the upcoming GED sessions by contacting Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or call 541-316-5813.

The former ‘Custer Park’ in Portland is now officially named `Scht Wiwnu’ Park. (Dallas Winishut Pronunciation ) The park is in southwest Portland. The park’s new name comes from the Ichishkin Snwit language, and in English means ‘Path of the huckleberry.’ With tribal and community input, Portland Parks & Recreation worked with its volunteer naming committee to decide upon the name. There is a gathering this Saturday from 3-5pm at the Portland Park Iocated at SW 21st Avenue and SW Capitol Hill Road.

For anyone on spring break travel that has them flying – you may run into longer lines at airport security do to shortages of help with TSA. At Redmond Municipal Airport, a partial federal government shutdown affecting the Department of Homeland Security has meant TSA officers continue reporting to work without pay—putting pressure on everyday expenses like groceries, gas, and housing. NeighborImpact has responded with more than $5,000 in gift cards to help local TSA officers and their families keep groceries on the table and everyday essentials within reach while pay remains disrupted. Redmond Airport has alsoy launched a community donation drive to support staff working without pay since the disruption began on Feb. 14. The airport is collecting nonperishable food, household essentials and gift cards.

KWSO weather for Central Oregon