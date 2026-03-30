KWSO Calendar for Tue., Mar. 31, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Chief Delvis Heath Sr. –

Today (3/31): Leave Spencer & Libby Funeral Home in The Dalles at 1:30 and go to Simnasho Longhouse where the dressing will be held at 3:00, followed by overnight services. Wednesday (4/1): Burial will be at the Mouth of the River at 6am. A meal and giveaway will follow.

In respect to the family of Chief Delvis Heath, the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Center will be closed on Wednesday. Activities will resume on Thursday.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

SriPonya Collective presents the Brothers & Sisters in Progress Steps to Freedom Re-entry group Tuesdays from 5:30-7pm at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. It’s a peer-led weekly support group where people returning from prison build a healthy support system. There is also a Zoom option to attend. For more information contact Antonio@SriPonya.org or 541-777-4028.

Today is the last day to sign up for Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association Pre-K through 5th Grade Spring Soccer. The program starts April 7th and ends May 16th. Games and practices will be Tuesday and Thursdays 6-7pm at JCMS. You can also the registration form on the Jefferson County Youth Soccer Association Facebook page to print and fill out. Return it and pay the fees at The Spot in Madras.

Shawnetta Yahtin holds a Talking Circle once a month in the Health & Wellness Center atrium from 9-10am. Light snacks are provided. The next Talking Circle is tomorrow (Apr. 1).

Wellness of Warm Springs and the Warm Springs Shaker Church are holiday an old- fashioned community easter Weekend Friday thru Sunday April 3rd thru the 5th. Friday and Saturday prayer services will be at 7pm at the Shaker Church with Sunday Service at 10am. Meals will be at the Old School Cafeteria – at 5pm Friday, Noon on Saturday and 1pm on Easter Sunday. An Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday at 2pm.

The Warm Springs Community Easer Egg Hunt will be on Saturday April 4th. For kids 4 and younger – the hunt will be at the Campus Pavilion at 10:30 and then for ages 5 to 15 – the Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10:45 on the lawn in front of the behavioral Health Center. There will be games, music, food and fun. This is a drug and alcohol-free event.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association invites families to its 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds this Sunday (Apr. 5) at 1pm.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources reminds hunters that your tag reports from 2024-2025 are due. This is for all on-reservation and ceded land tags. You can call 541-553-2001 to report, stop by Natural Resources or you can report online.

The Cowsills will stage a benefit concert for the Jefferson County Historical Society at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 11. Tickets are available online. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Madras Pioneer newspaper office at 35 SE C St., Suite C in Madras from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion, the old school cafeteria or Family Resource Center conference room, you can check availability by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center 541-553-1078.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.

The Madras Aquatic Center has drop-in activities scheduled now through June 13th. Wednesday through Saturday there is lap swim, independent work out, family swim, hot tub and fitness classes. For more information check macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.