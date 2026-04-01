KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 1, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Chief Delvis Heath Sr. – Burial is taking place this morning at the Mouth of the River Cemetery at 6am. A meal and giveaway will follow.

The CTWS tribal government is closed today.

Wellness of Warm Springs and the Warm Springs Shaker Church are holiday an old- fashioned community easter Weekend Friday thru Sunday April 3rd thru the 5th. Friday and Saturday prayer services will be at 7pm at the Shaker Church with Sunday Service at 10am. Meals will be at the Old School Cafeteria – at 5pm Friday, Noon on Saturday and 1pm on Easter Sunday. An Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday at 2pm.

The Warm Springs Community Easer Egg Hunt will be on Saturday April 4th. For kids 4 and younger – the hunt will be at the Campus Pavilion at 10:30 and then for ages 5 to 15 – the Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10:45 on the lawn in front of the behavioral Health Center. There will be games, music, food and fun. This is a drug and alcohol-free event.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association invites families to its 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds this Sunday (Apr. 5) at 1pm.

Art Adventure Gallery is having an opening Reception for artist Jana Carl on Thursday April 2nd from 5 til 7pm. Art Adventure Gallery in downtown Madras is open noon to 4 Monday thru Thursday and noon to 5 on Fridays and Saturday.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members at monthly clinics. They will be from 9am to Noon on April 6th, May 4th & June 1st at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2K26 & Chuck Hudson’s 50th Birthday Parth Saturday, May 2nd in the Community Center Social Hall. Performers are Chronic Illness, Damage Overdose, Warden, Within the Pyre, Dead Nexus, Sho Rilla & Eagle Thunder. There will be concessions and grand entry at 5pm. It’s $15 at the door and open to all ages. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is on Friday, May 8th beginning at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ the Ages.” The event will have a salmon bake, door prizes & raffles, games & contests, including a costume contest for you seniors who show up dressed in your favorite rock n roll era.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program classes. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office. The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant, set for May 20th, will be open to enrolled Warm Springs Tribal Member girls who have completed a project with the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program. Age categories are Lil’ Miss for ages 9-11, Junior Miss 12-14 years of age and Senior Miss for young women ages 15-17. For more information contact Carol Sahme 541-553-3243.

13 year old Tyler Kalama, of Warm Springs, remains missing. He was last seen on February 24th in West Hills. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who he is with should call Warm Springs PD at 541-553-1171 6am – 6pm or 541-384-2080 from 6pm – 6am.