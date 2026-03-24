KWSO Calendar for Wed., Mar, 25, 2026

The Community Health Program is having an Elder’s Fair today 9am to 3pm in the old school gym.

The Warm Springs Work Education Development Department is now taking applications for the 2026 Student Summer Work Program. This is for students age 14 and older. To take part in the program you do need to attend a workshop this week. Workshops are at 9am each morning this week at the Education Building in the first-floor conference room.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

The Water Control Board meets today from 1:30 until 4 in Conference Room #3 at the Tribal Administration Building. It meets monthly on the 4th Wednesday.

Today is the Free Food Market at the Madras Community Food Pantry, located at 370 SW Culver Highway. Signups will begin at 4 and doors open at 4:30

There is a Warm Springs Grazing Group Meeting with the Range, Irrigation & Agriculture Committee and Ride Bosses tomorrow (3/6) noon until 3 at the Old School Cafeteria.

Recreation is hosting a Boots Skootin’ Boogie Hee Haw Shindig on Thursday at 5pm. They will host a dinner and then have activities and contests including prizes for best dressed. Everyone is invited to kick up your heels!

The Warm Springs Senior Program is inviting Elders to sign up for the 14th annual “Taking a Stand Against Elder Abuse” conference on May 13th and 14th in Fort Hall Idaho. If you are interested stop by or call the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program at 541-445-3313. The deadline to sign up is Friday, April 3, 2026.

The Warm Springs Courthouse will be closed for monthly service this Friday from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. During this period, individuals should contact dispatch for any emergencies. For non-urgent matters, please leave a voicemail or email the court at court@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is still scheduling tax appointments. You can pick up a tax packet anytime but you do need to set up an appointment to have your taxes done. Call 541-553-3148. The Community Action Team is the blue building on campus. Tax appointments are on Tuesdays and Thursdays through April 9th.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. As of Sept 15, 2025 there are 17,571 registered voters in Jefferson County. There were 7278 Nonaffiliated Voters, 5889 Republicans, 3104 Democrats, 912 Independents, and 388 “other parties” registered voters. Vote by mail ballots need to be returned to a county clerk’s office or official ballot drop box by 8pm on election day. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Election Day & received by mail within 7 days of Election Day.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members at monthly clinics. They will be from 9am to Noon on April 6th, May 4th & June 1st at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

Healthy Together: Grounded in Wellness (formerly Movin’ Mountains) is a community wellness program running through May. Participants may choose to: complete a free monthly bingo card or join the $10 monthly challenge to track progress and compete for prizes. Each month has a different focus. March: Nutrition, April: Active Movement & May: Whole Health. You can register at any time during the program. You can download the registration form from the Jefferson County Public Health Wellness webpage or find the link on today’s KWSO Community Calendar online. You can also pick one up in person at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras or the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.