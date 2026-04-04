4/23/26 KWSO JOB REPORT

Here is the Job Report on KWSO

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs current job opportunities are:

Accounting Tech. Budgets/Contracts/Grants (X2)

Assistant Engine Operator (X2)

Assorted Work Experience Jobs – ADULTS

Assorted Work Experience Jobs – YOUTH

Behavioral Health Navigator

Children’s Protective Service, Director

Committee Secretary

Communications Officer

Corrections Officer

CPS Protective Care Provider X 5

Custodian (2 Positions)

Apply ONLINE or contact the Human Resources office at the Tribal Administration Building for assistance.

Jobs available now at the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic:

Assistant Director of Nursing/Director of Nursing

Business Office Manager

Clinical Laboratory Scientist

Custodial Worker (Housekeeping)

Dental Assistant

Dental Hygienist

Dentist

Health Technician (Multiple Specialties)

Medical Records Technician

Medical Support Assistant

Medical Support Assistant (Purchased/Referred Care)

To apply for jobs with I HS and BIA, go online to https://www.usajobs.gov/

Current postings for open positions with Jefferson County School District 509-J include:

ASL Interpreter Assistant

ASL Interpreter

Assistant Football Coach – Madras High School – 4 positions

Educational Assistant II – SPED (2 Positions)

Special Education Life Skills Teacher (2026/27 SY)

Educational Assistant I

Educational Assistant I – Intern

You can find all available jobs and submit an application at https://jeffersonco.schoolspring.com/

Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza job openings are:

Director of Marketing (53509)

MAINTENANCE WORKER II (55328)

C-Store Supervisor (55690)

Casino Shift Manager (55791)

Cage Director (56029)

Social Media Specialist (56568)

Sous Chef 3TP (56514)

IHC Security Officer (56228)

Count Team Member (56663)

Director of Plateau Travel Plaza (56813)

Line Cook 3TP (56680)

Visit https://indianheadcasino.com/careers.html where you can see current openings and begin an application.

For other job opportunities look online for:

Kah-nee-ta https://kahneeta.com/careers/

Brightwood https://www.brightwood.com/join-our-team/

Oregon Employment Department https://www.oregon.gov/employ/jobseekers/Pages/default.aspx

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission https://critfc.org/jobs/

Mt Hood Meadows https://www.skihood.com/explore/jobs

Mt Hood Ski Bowl https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/portal/C5613F4A2B21273782AE8BF6DA469106/career-page

The Job Report on KWSO is made possible by the On Track OHSU Program.