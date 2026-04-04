4/23/26 KWSO JOB REPORT

Here is the Job Report on KWSO
Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs current job opportunities are:
- Accounting Tech. Budgets/Contracts/Grants (X2)
- Assistant Engine Operator (X2)
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs – ADULTS
- Assorted Work Experience Jobs – YOUTH
- Behavioral Health Navigator
- Children’s Protective Service, Director
- Committee Secretary
- Communications Officer
- Corrections Officer
- CPS Protective Care Provider X 5
- Custodian (2 Positions)
Apply ONLINE or contact the Human Resources office at the Tribal Administration Building for assistance.
Jobs available now at the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic:
- Assistant Director of Nursing/Director of Nursing
- Business Office Manager
- Clinical Laboratory Scientist
- Custodial Worker (Housekeeping)
- Dental Assistant
- Dental Hygienist
- Dentist
- Health Technician (Multiple Specialties)
- Medical Records Technician
- Medical Support Assistant
- Medical Support Assistant (Purchased/Referred Care)
To apply for jobs with I HS and BIA, go online to https://www.usajobs.gov/
Current postings for open positions with Jefferson County School District 509-J include:
- ASL Interpreter Assistant
- ASL Interpreter
- Assistant Football Coach – Madras High School – 4 positions
- Educational Assistant II – SPED (2 Positions)
- Special Education Life Skills Teacher (2026/27 SY)
- Educational Assistant I
- Educational Assistant I – Intern
You can find all available jobs and submit an application at https://jeffersonco.schoolspring.com/
Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza job openings are:
- Director of Marketing (53509)
- MAINTENANCE WORKER II (55328)
- C-Store Supervisor (55690)
- Casino Shift Manager (55791)
- Cage Director (56029)
- Social Media Specialist (56568)
- Sous Chef 3TP (56514)
- IHC Security Officer (56228)
- Count Team Member (56663)
- Director of Plateau Travel Plaza (56813)
- Line Cook 3TP (56680)
Visit https://indianheadcasino.com/careers.html where you can see current openings and begin an application.
For other job opportunities look online for:
Kah-nee-ta https://kahneeta.com/careers/
Brightwood https://www.brightwood.com/join-our-team/
Oregon Employment Department https://www.oregon.gov/employ/jobseekers/Pages/default.aspx
Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission https://critfc.org/jobs/
Mt Hood Meadows https://www.skihood.com/explore/jobs
Mt Hood Ski Bowl https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/portal/C5613F4A2B21273782AE8BF6DA469106/career-page
The Job Report on KWSO is made possible by the On Track OHSU Program.