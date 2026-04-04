Local News

4/23/26 KWSO JOB REPORT

Posted on by sue.matters
24
Apr

Here is the Job Report on KWSO

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs current job opportunities are:

  • Accounting Tech. Budgets/Contracts/Grants (X2)
  • Assistant Engine Operator (X2)
  • Assorted Work Experience Jobs – ADULTS
  • Assorted Work Experience Jobs – YOUTH
  • Behavioral Health Navigator
  • Children’s Protective Service, Director
  • Committee Secretary
  • Communications Officer
  • Corrections Officer
  • CPS Protective Care Provider X 5
  • Custodian (2 Positions)

Apply ONLINE or contact the Human Resources office at the Tribal Administration Building for assistance.

 

Jobs available now at the Warm Springs Indian Health Service Clinic:

  • Assistant Director of Nursing/Director of Nursing
  • Business Office Manager
  • Clinical Laboratory Scientist
  • Custodial Worker (Housekeeping)
  • Dental Assistant
  • Dental Hygienist
  • Dentist
  • Health Technician (Multiple Specialties)
  • Medical Records Technician
  • Medical Support Assistant
  • Medical Support Assistant (Purchased/Referred Care)

To apply for jobs with I HS and BIA, go online to https://www.usajobs.gov/

 

Current postings for open positions with Jefferson County School District 509-J include:

  • ASL Interpreter Assistant
  • ASL Interpreter
  • Assistant Football Coach – Madras High School – 4 positions
  • Educational Assistant II – SPED (2 Positions)
  • Special Education Life Skills Teacher (2026/27 SY)
  • Educational Assistant I
  • Educational Assistant I – Intern

You can find all available jobs and submit an application at https://jeffersonco.schoolspring.com/

 

Indian Head Casino and Plateau Travel Plaza job openings are:

  • Director of Marketing (53509)
  • MAINTENANCE WORKER II (55328)
  • C-Store Supervisor (55690)
  • Casino Shift Manager (55791)
  • Cage Director (56029)
  • Social Media Specialist (56568)
  • Sous Chef 3TP (56514)
  • IHC Security Officer (56228)
  • Count Team Member (56663)
  • Director of Plateau Travel Plaza (56813)
  • Line Cook 3TP (56680)

Visit https://indianheadcasino.com/careers.html where you can see current openings and begin an application.

 

For other job opportunities look online for:

Kah-nee-ta https://kahneeta.com/careers/

Brightwood https://www.brightwood.com/join-our-team/

Oregon Employment Department https://www.oregon.gov/employ/jobseekers/Pages/default.aspx

Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission https://critfc.org/jobs/

Mt Hood Meadows https://www.skihood.com/explore/jobs

Mt Hood Ski Bowl https://www.paycomonline.net/v4/ats/web.php/portal/C5613F4A2B21273782AE8BF6DA469106/career-page

 

The Job Report on KWSO is made possible by the On Track OHSU Program.

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