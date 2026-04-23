KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 24, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Chelsey Yahtin – Sunrise burial is this morning (Apr. 24) at 7am at Simnasho Cemetery.

Warm Springs Head Start is celebrating the Week of the Young Child. Today is Family Friday.

The Community Wellness Center has started its spring hours. It is now open Monday through Thursday 8am to 7pm and on Fridays from 8 to 5.

The Range & Agriculture Committee meets this morning from 9 to noon at the BNR Cougar Den. They are scheduled to meet twice a month on the 2nd and 4th Friday.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, boys tennis competes in a three-way meet at Sherman County, and girls tennis travels to Umatilla for a three-way meet.

There is Tai Chi Class today at noon in the Community Center aerobics room. People of any skill level are welcome to attend. It’s free.

Friday is Senior Lunch Day in Warm Springs. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The Cove Palisades State Park is having an Earth Day Clean Up this Saturday (Apr. 25) from 9am until noon. Meet at the Registration Booth at the Crooked River Campground. All volunteers are welcome. Supplies and parking will be provided.

Church Emmanuel from Portland will be putting on a kids event at the Community Center pavilion tomorrow (Apr. 25) from 10am to 4:30pm. Kids ages 3 to 17 are invited for games, a bouncy house, crafts, activities, food & Bible lessons.

Plateau Travel Plaza will be adding several new positions in Food & Beverage, Facilities, the C-Store and Slots. They have job fairs coming up for anyone interested. They will be April 28th 10-2 at Indian Head Casino and April 30th 10-2 at the Plateau. Applications can be done online.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. The next Tribal Appreciation Day is coming up this Sunday from 11am to 7pm.

The Willie “Stax” Memorial men’s and Women’s Open Basketball Tournament is May 22nd thru the 24th. The deadline for teams is May 8th. This is a true double elimination tournament. To learn more – contact Andy Stacona at 541-630-1794.

Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is on Friday, May 8th beginning at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ the Ages.” The event will have a salmon bake, door prizes & raffles, games & contests, including a costume contest for you seniors who show up dressed in your favorite rock n roll era.

The Madras Aquatic Center has drop-in activities scheduled now through June 13th. Wednesday through Saturday there is lap swim, independent work out, family swim, hot tub and fitness classes. For more information check macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion, the old school cafeteria or Family Resource Center conference room, you can check availability by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center 541-553-1078.