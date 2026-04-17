KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 18, 2026

Buffalo Baseball Camp for boys age 6 and up is today at Madras High School. Registration and camp for ages 6-12 will start at 9am. Registration and camp for boys 13 and older will start at 12:30. Participants should bring a light coat, glove, cleats, water and a baseball bat if they have one. The camp is free.

There’s a Nature Kids outing this morning from 10:30-noon in Madras. These are for kids and families to explore the wonders of the natural world at a local park. Each outing includes a hands-on activity. Nature Kids is offered on the third Saturday of the month through October at Sahalee Park. The theme is Sky Explorers! All Nature Kids are free and ideal for families with kids ages 5-10. Registration is helpful but not required. Visit DeschutesLandTrust.org to learn more.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule today, girls tennis hosts the Steve Rankin Invitational at Madras High School and track and field travels to the Arthur Tuck meet at Redmond High School at 10AM.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo is today in Simnasho. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details.

The Native American Alliance 2nd Annual Powwow is Saturday April 18th at the University of Portland. Grand Entry is at 3pm.

This Sunday (Apr. 19), the Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will have Musical Worship Service presented by members of the Westminster Portland Chancel Choir. Worship will be at 10am with a lasagna lunch to follow.

Tomorrow will be the last Sunday sports camp from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

The Community Wellness Center will begin spring hours on Monday, April 20th. It will be open Monday through Thursday 8am to 7pm and on Fridays from 8 to 5.

Central Oregon Community College’s JobFest for career-seekers will be held at its Madras campus on Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s free and open to the public; no registration is required. About 40 Central Oregon companies & agencies will participate.

Warm Springs CPS will have a Round Dance for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness featuring the Begay Boys. It will be held Wednesday, April 22nd at noon at the campus pavilion. A light meal and dessert will be provided.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program classes. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office. The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant, set for May 20th, will be open to enrolled Warm Springs Tribal Member girls who have completed a project with the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program. Age categories are Lil’ Miss for ages 9-11, Junior Miss 12-14 years of age and Senior Miss for young women ages 15-17. For more information contact Carol Sahme 541-553-3243.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.