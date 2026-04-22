KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 23, 2026

Warm Springs Head Start is celebrating the Week of the Young Child. Today is Artsy Thursday. ECE is also doing a fun run this morning at 10.

The Community Wellness Center has started its spring hours. It is now open Monday through Thursday 8am to 7pm and on Fridays from 8 to 5.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry at 401 5th Street in Maupin serves the surrounding areas Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting everyone to attend Tribal Lunch Drum Practice every Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30-2pm in the old school gym. Bring your own lunch. Anyone is invited to sing, dance or listen.

Thursday groups at Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center are On Second Thought at 4:00 and Embodiment Practice with Dr. Tam from 4-5:30pm. Dr. Tam’s group is open to the public.

The Warm Springs K8 Track team has a meet at Redmond High School today at 3:30.

The 2nd Annual Madras High School Art Gala will celebrate the works of visual & performing art students today from 4-6:30pm in the MHS gym. It is an art show & sale along with performances by band & choir students and concessions.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, boys golf hosts the Madras JV Tournament, girls golf travels to the Redmond Invite, baseball travels to The Dalles, and softball hosts The Dalles at 4:30.

Warm Springs community members can fill containers with drinking water for free every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility – which you will find next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. It’s open Mondays from 8-5.

The Cove Palisades State Park is having an Earth Day Clean Up this Saturday from 9am until noon. Meet at the Registration Booth at the Crooked River Campground. All volunteers are welcome. Supplies and parking will be provided.

Church Emmanuel from Portland will be putting on a kids event at the Community Center pavilion on Saturday, April 25th from 10am to 4:30pm. Kids ages 3 to 17 are invited for games, a bouncy house, crafts, activities, food & Bible lessons.

May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. To vote – you need to be registered. You can go online to register or check your voter registration information. Jefferson County Nonpartisan Offices on the ballot are Jefferson County Commissioner, Positions 1 & 2, Jefferson County Treasurer, Sheriff, County Clerk, and Assessor. All positions are for 4-year terms. The deadline to register to vote in the May 19th Primary, or to change party affiliation is April 28th.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.

Tenants of Warm Springs Housing Authority who require emergency repairs after hours or on weekends/holidays need to contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch and request Housing’s on-call service. A qualifying emergency service would be a broken water line, backed up sewer, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of on the next business day.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria can sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.