KWSO Calendar for Fri., Apr. 3, 2026

The Warm Springs Senior Program is inviting Elders to sign up for the 14th annual “Taking a Stand Against Elder Abuse” conference on May 13th and 14th in Fort Hall Idaho. Presentations will cover: homelessness among older adults; grandparents raising grandchildren; Elder Abuse – Spiritual Abuse & Elder Justice; Sobriety; and more. You can learn more about signing up to go on this trip by stopping by or calling the Warm Springs Senior Wellness Program at 541-445-3313. Today is the deadline to sign up.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

There is Tai Chi Class today at noon in the Community Center aerobics room. People of any skill level are welcome to attend. It’s free.

Friday is Senior Lunch Day in Warm Springs. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule for Friday, boys tennis hosts Henley at 4:00 PM, boys and girls golf host the White Buffalo Scramble at Crooked River Ranch at 9:00 AM, and varsity and JV baseball travel to St. Helens for doubleheaders starting at 2:30 PM.

WSK8 students are hosting a Supper and Stories night today from 5 to 7 PM in the school cafeteria. Enjoy Indian tacos, student-led read-alouds, and a raffle giveaway. Entry is $10, and supplies are limited. All proceeds support student learning and to their upcoming trip.

Wellness of Warm Springs and the Warm Springs Shaker Church are holiday an old- fashioned community easter Weekend today thru Sunday. This evening and Saturday prayer services will be at 7pm at the Shaker Church with Sunday Service at 10am. Meals will be at the Old School Cafeteria – at 5pm Friday, Noon on Saturday and 1pm on Easter Sunday. An Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday at 2pm.

Oregon Lightning Youth Football and Cheer Camps will be held in Madras this Saturday, April 4th. The camps are open to boys and girls ages 7–14. All participants will also be invited to take part in a halftime performance during the Lightning’s season home-opening game on April 25th at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. The camps will be held at the Madras High School football field Saturday from 8-11am. To learn more and register go to www.TheOregonLightning.com.

The Warm Springs Community Easer Egg Hunt will be on Saturday April 4th. For kids 4 and younger – the hunt will be at the Campus Pavilion at 10:30 and then for ages 5 to 15 – the Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10:45 on the lawn in front of the behavioral Health Center. There will be games, music, food and fun. This is a drug and alcohol-free event.

The Children’s Museum of Central Oregon is having a free event this Saturday & Sunday (Apr. 4-5) at the Jefferson County Event Complex in Madras from 9-3 both days. It will have hands-on exhibits, interactive play and other activities.

Oregon’s US Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall this Saturday (Apr. 4) at 5pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association invites families to its 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds this Sunday (Apr. 5) at 1pm.

The Central Oregon Health Council recently issued a diabetes report, which found that Jefferson County and the Native American and Latino Communities had the highest Rates of diabetes control for Medicaid members in the region. An event on April 7th at Jefferson County Public Health will share the finding. If you are interested in attending the 5pm event call 541-306-3523 to sign up.

Warm Springs K8 Academy, Mountain Star and KIDS Center are partnering for the annual Communities for Kids event in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It will be Thursday, April 9th at the K8 from 3:30-5:30pm. It’s an opportunity connect with community resources that support children and families, plus there will be free food and raffles.

The Bash In Simnash Rodeo will be held Saturday, April 18th in Simnasho. Events are bull riding, wild horse race, breakaway, mixed broncs, and team roping plus ribbon roping, a 2+1 wild horse race, min bulls, junior & senior cold races and a war hoop contest. Contact Aja 541-460-8008 for more details. There’s also going to be a Bronc Riding School the day before – on Friday, April 17th. To sign up for that contact Cooper Dewitt 520-604-6854.

The Warm Springs Health & Human Services Branch is taking sign-ups now for a presentation titled “Building Belonging: The Science of Connecting in a Lonely World. It will be held Wednesday, June 3rd 11am to 2pm at the old school cafeteria. Lunch will be provided. To sign-up, contact LeMinnie Smith at the Prevention Team office.