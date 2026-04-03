KWSO Calendar for Sat., Apr. 4, 2026

Funeral arrangements for Rosemary “Rose” Scott. (Apr 4) Sat: 8 AM Burial at Simnasho Cemetery.

The Children’s Museum of Central Oregon is having a free event today & tomorrow (Apr. 4-5) at the Jefferson County Event Complex in Madras from 9-3 both days. It will have hands-on exhibits, interactive play and other activities.

The Warm Springs Community Easer Egg Hunt will be on Saturday April 4th. For kids 4 and younger – the hunt will be at the Campus Pavilion at 10:30 and then for ages 5 to 15 – the Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10:45 on the lawn in front of the behavioral Health Center. There will be games, music, food and fun. This is a drug and alcohol-free event.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule for Saturday, boys tennis hosts the White Buffalo Invitational at Madras High School.

Oregon’s US Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall today at 5pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

Wellness of Warm Springs and the Warm Springs Shaker Church is holding an old- fashioned community Easter weekend. There are prayer services at 7pm today at the Shaker Church with Sunday Service at 10am. Meals will be at the Old School Cafeteria – at noon today and 1pm on Easter Sunday. An Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday at 2pm.

This Sunday is Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Tribal Appreciation Day is tomorrow from 11am to 7pm.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association invites families to its 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds this Sunday (Apr. 5) at 1pm.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members at monthly clinics. They will be from 9am to Noon on April 6th, May 4th & June 1st at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

Warm Springs Prevention’s Ayayat Tananawit “Beautiful People” Powwow is on Monday, April 6th in the old school gym. There’s a meal at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. All dancers, drums & booths are welcome. Bring your own chairs.

Spring GED classes run through June 10th. Class is Mondays and Wednesday 12-3 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the second-floor computer lab. You can still sign up by showing up at the noon class on Monday or Wednesday or contact Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541/316-5813.

The Central Oregon Health Council recently issued a diabetes report, which found that Jefferson County and the Native American and Latino Communities had the highest Rates of diabetes control for Medicaid members in the region. An event on Tuesday April 7th at Jefferson County Public Health will share the finding. If you are interested in attending the 5pm event call 541-306-3523 to sign up.

The Community Wellness Center is hosting Easter Eggs & Games on Friday, April 10th at 9am. If you have an Easter basket, you’re encouraged to bring it.

Buffalo Baseball Camp for boys age 6 and up is on Saturday, April 18th at Madras High School. Registration and camp for ages 6-12 will start at 9am. Registration and camp for boys 13 and older will start at 12:30. Participants should bring a light coat, glove, cleats, water and a baseball bat if they have one. The camp is free.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program classes. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office. The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant, set for May 20th, will be open to enrolled Warm Springs Tribal Member girls who have completed a project with the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program. Age categories are Lil’ Miss for ages 9-11, Junior Miss 12-14 years of age and Senior Miss for young women ages 15-17. For more information contact Carol Sahme 541-553-3243.

The Madras Aquatic Center has drop-in activities scheduled now through June 13th. Wednesday through Saturday there is lap swim, independent work out, family swim, hot tub and fitness classes. For more information check macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.