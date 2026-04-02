KWSO Calendar for Thu., Apr. 2, 2026

WSK8 students are hosting a Supper and Stories night this Friday from 5 to 7 PM in the school cafeteria. Enjoy Indian tacos, student-led read-alouds, and a raffle giveaway. Entry is $10, and supplies are limited. All proceeds support student learning and to their upcoming trip.

The Madras Community Food Pantry will be open 10am to 1pm today. It’s located on the Culver Highway.

The Life Raft Food Pantry located at 401 5th Street in Maupin serves the surrounding areas by providing food at no cost to the community Thursdays from 10AM – 3PM. The Dufur School Pantry is open to students and community members Thursdays from 4:30-6:30pm in the Home Ec Room at Dufur School. And the Neighbor-to-Neighbor Food Pantry on Emigrant Street in Wamic is open on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1-4pm.

At the Senior Center – there is Senior Fitness Class this morning 10:45 to 11:45 with a lunch for participants after.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule for Thursday, varsity softball hosts Summit at 4:30 PM.

Warm Springs Nation Little League Minors Baseball – The Bandits – have a game in Warm Springs today at 6 vs. Jefferson County.

Art Adventure Gallery is having an opening Reception for artist Jana Carl this evening from 5 til 7pm. Art Adventure Gallery in downtown madras is open noon til 4 Monday thru Thursday and noon til 5 on Fridays and Saturday.

Oregon’s US Senator Jeff Merkley will hold his Jefferson County Town Hall this Saturday at 5pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

Wellness of Warm Springs and the Warm Springs Shaker Church are holiday an old- fashioned community easter Weekend Friday thru Sunday April 3rd thru the 5th. Friday and Saturday prayer services will be at 7pm at the Shaker Church with Sunday Service at 10am. Meals will be at the Old School Cafeteria – at 5pm Friday, Noon on Saturday and 1pm on Easter Sunday. An Easter Egg Hunt will be Sunday at 2pm.

Oregon Lightning Youth Football and Cheer Camps will be held in Madras this Saturday, April 4th. The camps are open to boys and girls ages 7–14. All participants will also be invited to take part in a halftime performance during the Lightning’s season home-opening game on April 25th at Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. The camps will be held at the Madras High School football field Saturday from 8-11am. To learn more and register go to www.TheOregonLightning.com.

The Warm Springs Community Easer Egg Hunt will be on Saturday April 4th. For kids 4 and younger – the hunt will be at the Campus Pavilion at 10:30 and then for ages 5 to 15 – the Easter Egg Hunt will start at 10:45 on the lawn in front of the behavioral Health Center. There will be games, music, food and fun. This is a drug and alcohol-free event.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association invites families to its 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds this Sunday (Apr. 5) at 1pm.

Spring GED classes run through June 10th. Class is Mondays and Wednesday 12-3 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the second-floor computer lab. You can still sign up by showing up at the noon class on Monday or Wednesday or contact Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541/316-5813.

To reach a crisis counselor at Warm Springs Behavioral Health weekdays call 541-553-3205. After hours call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171. Your mental health matters. Reach out any time. Support is just a call away.

Healthy Together: Grounded in Wellness (formerly Movin’ Mountains) is a community wellness program running through May. Participants may choose to: complete a free monthly bingo card or join the $10 monthly challenge to track progress and compete for prizes. Each month has a different focus. April: Active Movement & May: Whole Health. You can register at any time during the program. You can download the registration form from the Jefferson County Public Health Wellness webpage or pick one up in person at Jefferson County Public Health in Madras or the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center.

Warm Springs Comp & Benefits is seeking food vendors who can offer “carnival theme” foods – to set up for Employee Appreciation Day on Friday June 19th. To learn more you can email comp-benefits@wstribes.org or call 541-553-3262.