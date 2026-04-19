KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 20, 2026

Warm Springs Head Start is celebrating the Week of the Young Child. Today is Music Monday.

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools open 90 minutes later than normal.

On the Tribal Council agenda: this morning will be the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Update; May Agenda, Travel Delegations, Review of Minutes; and Draft Resolutions. This afternoon, Indian Health Service Update; Health& Human Services; and Managed Care Update.

The Community Wellness Center has started its spring hours. It is open Monday through Thursday 8am to 7pm and on Fridays from 8 to 5.

The Health & Welfare Committee is scheduled to meet today from 9am until noon at the clinic and the Education Committee from 5:30-7:30pm at the Wyam Youth Center. Both committees meet every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm. Contact the BHC Center for more information.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule today, boys and girls golf compete at IMC and Seaside Invitationals, baseball hosts Gladstone, and softball travels to Gladstone with games starting at 4:30.

South Wasco County School District would like to invite everyone to the Redsides Powwow in Maupin on Tuesday, April 21st. Dinner will be in the High School Cafeteria from 5:30-6:30pm and the Powwow will be in the High School Gym from 6:30-9pm. The Host Drum will be the Black Lodge Singers and all dancers and drummers are always welcome. Main & side dishes, beverages & service-ware will be provided and Potluck Desserts are always welcome.

Central Oregon Community College’s JobFest for career-seekers will be held at its Madras campus on Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. It’s free and open to the public; no registration is required. About 40 Central Oregon companies & agencies will participate.

Warm Springs CPS will have a Round Dance for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness featuring the Begay Boys. It will be held Wednesday, April 22nd at noon at the campus pavilion. A light meal and dessert will be provided.

A Suicide Awareness Wild Horse Race Clinic in White Swan, WA is planned for April 25th and 26th. It’s open to individuals and teams, juniors age 6-12 and seniors 13-19. Books will be open both days until 9am. For more information, call or text Nate at 971-900-2069.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. The next Tribal Appreciation Days are coming up Sunday, April 26th, May 3rd and May 31st. Kah-Nee-Ta also offers daily Tribal Member discounts and amenities for day and twilight passes, cabana rentals, Spa Wanapine, overnight lodging, the Tribal Picnic Pavilions and Tribal Bathhouse. Call 541-553-1112 for more information.

Tuesday, May 19th is a Primary Election Day in Oregon. If you are not sure if you are registered to vote or if you want to make sure your voter registration information is accurate you can go online to check if you are registered to vote, view and update your voter registration information. The last day to register to vote is April 28th.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program classes. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office. The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant, set for May 20th, will be open to enrolled Warm Springs Tribal Member girls who have completed a project with the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program. Age categories are Lil’ Miss for ages 9-11, Junior Miss 12-14 years of age and Senior Miss for young women ages 15-17. For more information contact Carol Sahme 541-553-3243.

The 5th Annual “Honoring All Head Start to College Graduates” Warm Springs Community Parade will be on Sunday, June 7th starting at 11am. It will start at the old elementary and end at the Community Center. Show your support by lining the parade route to cheer on the graduates. Decorations will be provided for those who need them. Gas cards will be given to the first 20 vehicles

To reach a crisis counselor at Warm Springs Behavioral Health weekdays call 541-553-3205. After hours call Warm Springs PD dispatch. Your mental health matters. Reach out any time. Support is just a call away.