KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 19, 2026

The Warm Springs Presbyterian Church will have Musical Worship Service presented by members of the Westminster Portland Chancel Choir this morning. Worship will be at 10 with a lasagna lunch to follow.

Today is the last Sunday youth sports camp in Warm Springs. It’s from 12:30 to 2:30 in the old elementary gym.

The Community Wellness Center will begin spring hours this week. It will be open Monday through Thursday 8am to 7pm and on Fridays from 8 to 5.

Warm Springs community members can fill containers with drinking water for free every Monday at the Hydro Panel Facility – which you will find next to the old Vehicle Pool building in the Industrial Park. It’s open Mondays from 8-5.

South Wasco County School District would like to invite everyone to the Redsides Powwow in Maupin on Tuesday, April 21st. Dinner will be in the High School Cafeteria from 5:30-6:30pm and the Powwow will be in the High School Gym from 6:30-9pm. The Host Drum will be the Black Lodge Singers and all dancers and drummers are always welcome. Main & side dishes, beverages & service ware will be provided and Potluck Desserts are always welcome.

Plateau Travel Plaza will be adding several new positions in Food & Beverage, Facilities, the C-Store and Slots. They have job fairs coming up for anyone interested. They will be April 28th 10-2 at Indian Head Casino and April 30th 10-2 at the Plateau. Applications can be done online.

The 4th Annual Columbia River Round Dance will be Friday, May 1st at Wahtonka Community School in The Dalles. Doors will open at 4:30. There’s a community meal at 5 and the round dance is from 6 to midnight.

The Madras Aquatic Center has drop-in activities scheduled now through June 13th.

Wednesday through Saturday there is lap swim, independent work out, family swim, hot tub and fitness classes. For more information check macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.

The Warm Springs Police Department has temporarily contracted with Frontier Regional 911 to assist with dispatch during overnight hours. Frontier is handling all 911 and emergency dispatch services for the Warm Springs PD between the hours of 6pm and 6am. During these hours, community members who need non-emergency assistance from the police department should call 541-384-2080.

13 year old Tyler Kalama, of Warm Springs, remains missing. He was last seen on February 24th in West Hills. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or who he is with – should call Warm Springs PD at 541-553-1171 6am – 6pm or 541-384-2080 from 6pm – 6am.