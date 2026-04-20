Warm Springs Campus History

In 2026, KWSO is hoping to launch our self guided walking history tour of the Warm Springs Campus Area. We don’t know if we will be able to launch an app, create an audio tour, or if there will be a printed guide, but we will be ready to launch a weekly tour in coordination with our Thursday Market. The goal is to help folks navigate the mile-or-so walk around campus, and learn a little bit of Warm Springs History,

Over the past few years we have collected oral histories of folks recollections of time spent on campus, and we will incorporate that into the tour. We hope to beef that up with more research into the early federal governmental uses of the area along with historical photos of wooden structures no longer standing.

As a kick off for our campus history project – we created a student activity book that we distributed at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy at their Communities for Kids event this month. You can download a copy of the activity book HERE