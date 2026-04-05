KWSO Calendar for Mon., Apr. 6, 2026

Today is Late Start Monday for all 509J students. Schools will open 90 minutes later than usual.

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) is back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members at monthly clinics. They will be here from 9am to Noon today and again May 4th & June 1st at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

The Health & Welfare Committee is scheduled to meet today from 9am until noon at the clinic and the Education Committee from 5:30-7:30pm at the Wyam Youth Center. Both committees meet every 1st and 3rd Monday of the month.

Senior Fitness Class at the Senior Center is every Monday and Thursday morning at 10:45 with a lunch for participants after.

Mondays at the Behavioral Health Center there is a Women’s Talking Circle at 11am. The Adolescent A&D Education Court Program meets from 4-5pm. Contact the BHC Center for more information.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule for Monday, girls golf travels to an IMC Match at Bend Golf and Country Club at 12:30 PM.

Spring GED classes run through June 10th. Class is Mondays and Wednesday 12-3 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the second-floor computer lab. You can still sign up by showing up at the noon class on Monday or Wednesday or contact Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541/316-5813.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry will be open today outside of the Jefferson County Library in Madras from noon until 1.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

Warm Springs Prevention’s Ayayat Tananawit “Beautiful People” Powwow is today in the old school gym. There’s a meal at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. All dancers, drums & booths are welcome. Bring your own chairs.

Division of Child Support employees will be in the Warm Springs once a month DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit is tomorrow (Apr. 7) from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee’s next scheduled meeting is tomorrow (Apr. 7) 5:15-8pm in conference room at the Tribal Administration Building. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee email JOM@wstribes.org.

The Central Oregon Health Council recently issued a diabetes report, which found that Jefferson County and the Native American and Latino Communities had the highest Rates of diabetes control for Medicaid members in the region. An event tomorrow (Apr. 7) at Jefferson County Public Health will share the finding. If you are interested in attending the 5pm event call 541-306-3523 to sign up.

The Community Wellness Center is hosting Easter Eggs & Games on Friday, April 10th at 9am. If you have an Easter basket, you’re encouraged to bring it.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2K26 & Chuck Hudson’s 50th Birthday Parth Saturday, May 2nd in the Community Center Social Hall. There will be concessions and grand entry at 5pm. It’s $15 at the door and open to all ages. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

Beginning May 5th, Cascades East Transit will provide a new route from Madras/Warm Springs to Kah-Nee-Ta/Simnasho Tuesday through Friday. The route schedule will be posted soon at www.CascadesEastTransit.com and posted at bus stops. The route will be free for riders during May.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.