KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 7, 2026

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting everyone to attend Tribal Lunch Drum Practice every Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30-2pm in the old school gym. Bring your own lunch. Anyone is invited to sing, dance or listen.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

Today is Senior Lunch from noon to 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Building.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

Division of Child Support employees will be in the Warm Springs today providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are here on the first Tuesday of every month from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule for Tuesday, boys and girls tennis host The Dalles at Madras High School at 4:00 PM, and boys golf hosts the TVC League Tournament at Desert Peaks Golf Course.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee’s will meet today from 5:15-8pm in conference room #3 at the Tribal Administration Building. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee, email JOM@wstribes.org.

SriPonya Collective presents the Brothers & Sisters in Progress Steps to Freedom Re-entry group Tuesdays from 5:30-7pm at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. It’s a peer-led weekly support group where people returning from prison build a healthy support system. There is also a Zoom option to attend. For more information contact Antonio@SriPonya.org or 541-777-4028.

The Nature Conservancy, Branch of Natural Resources and the Culture & Heritage Committee are inviting Tribal Food Gatherers and Hunters to join them on a guided tour of the Juniper Hills Preserve this Friday (Apr. 10). You must be 18 or older to attend. It will depart at 8am and return around 6:30pm. Reserve a spot by Wednesday by calling 541-553-2001.

Warm Springs CPS is having their Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Walk Wednesday (Apr. 8) at noon. It will start at the CPS Building on Campus. Participant t-shirts will be available first come, first serve.

Warm Springs K8 Academy, Mountain Star and KIDS Center are partnering for the annual Communities for Kids event in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It will be Thursday, April 9th at the K8 from 3:30-5:30pm. It’s an opportunity connect with community resources that support children and families, plus there will be free food and raffles.

The We Are Home Film Festival is Thursday April 9th starting at 6pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. This is a season for nonviolence event celebrating stories from Native and Indigenous communities.

The Cowsills will stage a benefit concert for the Jefferson County Historical Society at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 11. Tickets are available online. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Madras Pioneer newspaper office in Madras from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tenants of Warm Springs Housing Authority who require emergency repairs after hours or on weekends/holidays need to contact Warm Springs PD Dispatch and request Housing’s on-call service. A qualifying emergency service would be a broken water line, backed up sewer, any electrical issues and kicked-in exterior doors. All other non-emergency work orders can be taken care of on the next business day.

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria can sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

Applications are currently be accepted for the 2026/27 Mark O. Hatfield Fellowship. Each year, a Native American is selected to serve as the Hatfield Fellow and intern in one of Oregon’s congressional delegates’ Washington, D.C., offices. To be eligible, applicants must be 21 and over with at least a bachelor’s degree and be an enrolled member of one of the nine federally recognized Tribes of Oregon or of any federally recognized Tribe and currently living in the Pacific Northwest. Learn more at TheCommunityFund.com.