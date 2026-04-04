KWSO Calendar for Sun., Apr. 5, 2026

Wellness of Warm Springs and the Warm Springs Shaker Church are having a Sunday Service this morning at 10 at the Shaker Church. At the Old School Cafeteria, there will be a meal at 1:00, followed by an Easter egg hunt at 2.

The Warm Springs Ranch Rodeo Association invites families to its 3rd Annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Warm Springs Rodeo Grounds today at 1pm.

The Children’s Museum of Central Oregon is having a free event today at the Jefferson County Event Complex in Madras from 9-3. It will have hands-on exhibits, interactive play and other activities.

Today from 11am to 7pm is a Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members at monthly clinics. They will be from 9am to Noon on Monday (Apr. 6) at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

Warm Springs Prevention’s Ayayat Tananawit “Beautiful People” Powwow is on Monday (Apr. 6) in the old school gym. There’s a meal at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. All dancers, drums & booths are welcome. Bring your own chairs.

Division of Child Support employees will be in the Warm Springs once a month DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit will be on Tuesday, April 7th from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee’s next scheduled meeting is on Tuesday, April 7th 5:15-8pm in conference room at the Tribal Administration Building. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee email JOM@wstribes.org.

Warm Springs K8 Academy, Mountain Star and KIDS Center are partnering for the annual Communities for Kids event in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It will be Thursday, April 9th at the K8 from 3:30-5:30pm. It’s an opportunity connect with community resources that support children and families, plus there will be free food and raffles.

The Cowsills will stage a benefit concert for the Jefferson County Historical Society at the Madras Performing Arts Center on Saturday, April 11. Tickets are available online orpurchased in person at the Madras Pioneer newspaper office at 35 SE C St., Suite C in Madras from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A Suicide Awareness Wild Horse Race Clinic in White Swan, WA is planned for April 25th and 26th. It’s open to individuals and teams, juniors age 6-12 and seniors 13-19. Books will be open both days until 9am. For more information, call or text Nate at 971-900-2069.

The deadline to register to vote in the May 19th Primary, or to change party affiliation is April 28th. Vote by mail ballots will go out on April 29th. You can register online or you can download a paper form, fill it out and return it to your County Clerk’s office. Paper forms are also available at your county clerk’s office. In Madras – that’s at 66 SE D St C, in Bend – that’s 1300 NW Wall St Suite 202, in The Dalles – that’s 401 E 3rd St Suite 100.

High Lookee Lodge is looking for photos to be displayed in the Hospice Room that bring the beauty of our lands, waters, people and place to the space. 10 photos will be selected and the artists given small payments. Each image will be transferred to a canvas and the original returned. You can bring a photo to High Lookee Lodge or email a digital copy to Fay.Hurtado@wstribes.org. For more information call 541-553-1182. The deadline for submissions is May 30th.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the old Girls Dorm on campus. They do intakes weekdays except for the lunch hour. An Intake is the starting point for counseling services. Following that first step – a counselor schedules and appointment. Also – Walk in assessments can be done on Thursdays at 1. Within a week or two – they will reach out to you and assign a counselor. You can learn more about the process by calling 541-553-3205 OR call or text 541-675-5481.