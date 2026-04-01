Power Outage 4/1/26

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities reports that power will be off this afternoon (Wednesday, April 1, 2026) in the Warm Springs Agency Area to allow Pacific, Power & Light to make repairs at the electrical substation, due to vandalism.

It is unknown how long repairs will take but all Warm Springs Agency residences and business can expect power to be out.

During a power outage, immediately turn off major appliances and your water heater to prevent surges, keep refrigerator/freezer doors closed to preserve food.