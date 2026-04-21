KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 22, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Charles “Chuck” Dick – Burial is this morning (4/22) at sunrise (6am) at Wolfpoint Cemetery. A meal and giveaway will follow.

Funeral Arrangements for Dominic Davis, Jr. – Burial will be this morning at 10 at the Agency Cemetery.

Warm Springs Head Start is celebrating the Week of the Young Child. Today is Work Together Wednesday. It’s also Earth Day and they’re doing gardening with John from 5-6:30.

Warm Springs Head Start classroom A4 will be closed today due to staff shortage.

The Warm Springs Vital Stats office in the Tribal Administration Building is closed on Wednesdays to allow staff to address a backlog of work. This schedule will remain in effect through July 8th. The best way to contact Vital Stats is to stop by (except on Wednesday) or email vitalstats@wstribes.org.

The Community Wellness Center has started its spring hours. It is open Monday through Thursday 8am to 7pm and on Fridays from 8 to 5.

Jurors need to report for jury duty this morning at 8:30 at Warm Springs Tribal Court.

Central Oregon Community College’s JobFest for career-seekers will be held at its Madras campus today from 10 to 1. It’s free and open to the public; no registration is required. About 40 Central Oregon companies & agencies will participate.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet today during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

Warm Springs CPS will have a Round Dance for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness featuring the Begay Boys today at noon at the campus pavilion. A light meal and dessert will be provided.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

The Water Control Board meets today from 1:30 until 4 in Conference Room #3 at the Tribal Administration Building. It meets monthly on the 4th Wednesday.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

Today is the Free Food Market at the Madras Community Food Pantry, located at 370 SW Culver Highway. Signups will begin at 4 and doors open at 4:30

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, girls golf competes in a JV IMC Match, baseball travels to Gladstone, and softball hosts Gladstone at 4:30.

The 2nd Annual Madras High School Art Gala will celebrate the works of visual & performing art students. It will be tomorrow (Apr. 23) 4-6:30pm in the MHS gym. It is an art show & sale along with performances by band & choir students and concessions.

Plateau Travel Plaza will be adding several new positions in Food & Beverage, Facilities, the C-Store and Slots. They have job fairs coming up for anyone interested. They will be April 28th 10-2 at Indian Head Casino and April 30th 10-2 at the Plateau. Applications can be done online.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members at monthly clinics. They will be from 9am to Noon on May 4th & June 1st at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a Cedar Bark Basket Class over 3 Saturdays, which will include a field trip to harvest cedar bark. The dates are May 9, 16, and 23, 10am-4pm. The class will be instructed by Archie Caldera and limited to 12 adults. Supplies will be provided. The registration deadline is May 6th at 4pm with Angela Smith at the Museum.

Warm Springs Comp & Benefits is seeking food vendors who can offer “carnival theme” foods – to set up for Employee Appreciation Day on Friday June 19th. To learn more you can email comp-benefits@wstribes.org or call 541-553-3262.