Warm Springs Community Health expands services with new full-time physician

The Warm Springs Community Health Program is entering a new chapter of patient care with the addition of Dr. Michaela Frey to its full-time medical staff. Dr. Frey’s arrival marks a significant expansion for the program, bringing a renewed focus on preventative medicine and holistic wellness to the community.

Dr. Frey joins the team with a clear mission: catching health issues before they start. Her practice will cover a broad spectrum of clinical needs, ensuring that residents of all ages have access to essential health screenings.

Key services now available through Dr. Frey include:

Annual Preventative Visits: Comprehensive check-ups for adults of any age.

Well-Child Checks: Dedicated preventative care and developmental tracking for children.

Elder Care Support: Dr. Frey will be working closely with Raneva Dowty to support and expand home visits for the community’s elders.

Beyond traditional medicine, Dr. Frey is introducing Integrative Health Consults to the program. This approach focuses on the “whole person” and prioritizes lifestyle-based solutions to health challenges. “I can also do integrative health consult appointments, which is looking at lifestyle options,” Dr. Frey explained. “If people are interested in looking at that form of health, they can also schedule those appointments.”

To coincide with Dr. Frey’s arrival, the Community Health Program is rolling out a more formal scheduling process to make it easier for patients to connect with the care they need. Residents can now call Community Health directly to request specific providers or services. To reach the Community Health Program directly and request appointment with Dr. Frey, Raneva or any other of the department’s providers, call 541-553-2352.