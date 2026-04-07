KWSO Calendar for Wed., Apr. 8, 2026

A Celebration of Life for Arlene Graham will be held in Madras. There is a viewing today (Apr. 8) from 3-5pm at Bel-Air Funeral Home. All denominations are welcome. The funeral service is Thursday (Apr. 9) at 10am at Bel-Air. Internment will immediately follow at Mt. Jefferson Memorial Cemetery. Her family requests that, instead of flowers, donations be made to the Audubon Society in Arlene’s name.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

Spring GED classes run through June 10th. Class is Mondays and Wednesday 12-3 at the Warm Springs Education Building in the second-floor computer lab. You can still sign up by showing up at the noon class on Monday or Wednesday or contact Stef Brewer at sbrewer5@cocc.edu or 541/316-5813.

Warm Springs CPS is having their Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Walk today at noon. It will start at the CPS Building on Campus. Participant t-shirts will be available first come, first serve.

There is a senior lunch today at noon at the Warm Springs Senior Center dining area. Senior meals are free for all elders age 60 and older. Folks can join the seniors for lunch – it’s $1 for Youth, $5 for adults or you can assist with clean-up after the meal.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

The Nature Conservancy, Branch of Natural Resources and the Culture & Heritage Committee are inviting Tribal Food Gatherers and Hunters to join them on a guided tour of the Juniper Hills Preserve this Friday (Apr. 10). You must be 18 or older to attend. It will depart at 8am and return around 6:30pm. Today is the deadline to reserve a spot by calling 541-553-2001.

Social Dance Classes are held Wednesdays from 3:30-5pm in the Community Center Aerobics Room. Classes are open to all ages, and no sign-up is required. If you have questions, contact Deanie Johnson at Culture & Heritage.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule today, track and field travels to the Gladstone Meet at 4:00, varsity and JV baseball travel to La Pine, and varsity softball hosts La Pine at 4:30.

Today is the Free Food Market at the Madras Community Food Pantry, located at 370 SW Culver Highway. Signups will begin at 4 and doors open at 4:30

Warm Springs K8 Academy, Mountain Star and KIDS Center are partnering for the annual Communities for Kids event in support of National Child Abuse Prevention Month. It will be tomorrow (Apr. 9) at the K8 from 3:30-5:30pm. It’s an opportunity connect with community resources that support children and families, plus there will be free food and raffles.

The We Are Home Film Festival is tomorrow (Apr. 9) starting at 6pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center. This is a season for nonviolence event celebrating stories from Native and Indigenous communities.

The Community Wellness Center is hosting Easter Eggs & Games on Friday, April 10th at 9am. If you have an Easter basket, you’re encouraged to bring it.

Warm Springs Recreation is offering their Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program classes. Through hands on learning – the participants get experience with a variety of cultural practices. Girls do need to sign up and register and you can do that at the Community Center Office. The Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Pageant, set for May 20th, will be open to enrolled Warm Springs Tribal Member girls who have completed a project with the Lil’ Miss Warm Springs Program. Age categories are Lil’ Miss for ages 9-11, Junior Miss 12-14 years of age and Senior Miss for young women ages 15-17. For more information contact Carol Sahme 541-553-3243.

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members at monthly clinics. They will be from 9am to Noon on May 4th & June 1st at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

Warm Springs Comp & Benefits is seeking food vendors who can offer “carnival theme” foods – to set up for Employee Appreciation Day on Friday June 19th. To learn more, you can email comp-benefits@wstribes.org or call 541-553-3262.