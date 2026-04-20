KWSO Calendar for Tue., Apr. 21, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Dominic Davis Jr. Services today (Apr. 21) at 6pm at the old Warm Springs Elementary Cafeteria. Burial Wednesday Morning (Apr. 22) at 10am at the Agency Cemetery.

Warm Springs Head Start is celebrating the Week of the Young Child. Today is Tasty Tuesday.

The Community Wellness Center has started its spring hours. It is open Monday through Thursday 8am to 7pm and on Fridays from 8 to 5.

The Warm Springs Commodities Food Bank, located at 4217 Holliday Street in the Industrial Park, is open 10 until 1 today.

The Madras Community Food Pantry at 370 SW Culver Highway is open 10-1 today.

Warm Springs Prevention is inviting everyone to attend Tribal Lunch Drum Practice every Tuesday & Thursday from 11:30-2pm in the old school gym. Bring your own lunch. Anyone is invited to sing, dance or listen.

Warm Springs Community Health Program has a hand sewing circle that meets every Tuesday at noon in the I H S atrium. Lunch and supplies are provided for participants. For more info contact Charlene 541-553-2352 or Charlene.Moody@wstribes.org.

Today is Senior Lunch from noon to 1 at the Warm Springs Senior Building.

The Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras will serve lunch today for folks 60 & older.

On the Madras High School Spring Sports Schedule today, boys and girls tennis travel to Irrigon at 2, track and field competes at Estacada, and boys golf plays in a TVC League Tournament.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry will be open at the Culver High School Ag Shop Parking Lot this afternoon from 3-4.

South Wasco County School District is inviting everyone to the Redsides Powwow in Maupin this evening. Dinner will be in the High School Cafeteria from 5:30-6:30 and the Powwow will be in the High School Gym from 6:30-9. Host Drum is the Black Lodge Singers and all dancers and drummers are welcome. You can bring a dessert to share if you’d like.

SriPonya Collective presents the Brothers & Sisters in Progress Steps to Freedom Re-entry group Tuesdays from 5:30-7pm at the Jefferson County Library in Madras. It’s a peer-led weekly support group where people returning from prison build a healthy support system. There is also a Zoom option to attend. Every 2nd Tuesday the group meets virtually only. For more information contact Antonio@SriPonya.org or 541-777-4028.

Central Oregon Community College’s JobFest for career-seekers will be held at its Madras campus tomorrow (Apr. 22) from 10 to 1. It’s free and open to the public; no registration is required. About 40 Central Oregon companies & agencies will participate.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet tomorrow during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

Warm Springs CPS will have a Round Dance for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness featuring the Begay Boys tomorrow (Apr. 22) at noon at the campus pavilion. A light meal and dessert will be provided.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a Beginning Patłapa (Basket Hat) Making Class, on two Saturdays – May 2nd & May 30th, 9am-4pm. It’s open to tribally affiliated, beginning weavers ages 14 and older and instructed by Kelli Palmer. Supplies are provided. The deadline for registration is April 29th. Contact Angela A. Smith at the Museum.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2K26 & Chuck Hudson’s 50th Birthday Parth Saturday, May 2nd in the Community Center Social Hall. There will be concessions and grand entry at 5pm. It’s $15 at the door and open to all ages. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

Beginning May 5th, Cascades East Transit will provide a new route from Madras/Warm Springs to Kah-Nee-Ta/Simnasho Tuesday through Friday. The route schedule will be posted soon at www.CascadesEastTransit.com and posted at bus stops. The route will be free for riders during May.

The Willie “Stax” Memorial men’s and Women’s Open Basketball Tournament is May 22nd thru the 24th. The deadline for teams is May 8th. This is a true double elimination tournament. To learn more – contact Andy Stacona at 541-630-1794.

Wasco Electric Cooperative ha unclaimed capital credit payments for the years 1991, 1992, & 1993. A list of members with unclaimed credits can be found their website. Members or their heirs must claim these payments by May.

The Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center is located in the old Girls Dorm on campus. They do intakes weekdays except for the lunch hour. An Intake is the starting point for counseling services. Following that first step – a counselor schedules and appointment. Also – Walk in assessments can be done on Thursdays at 1. Within a week or two – they will reach out to you and assign a counselor. You can learn more about the process by calling 541-553-3205 OR call or text 541-675-5481.