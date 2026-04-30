KWSO News 04/30/26

Upcoming Alzheimer’s Association Brain Health Conference

The Alzheimer’s Association is holding a free community conference on brain health, Alzheimer’s science, and proactive aging in Warm Springs on May 13.

Partnering with Oregon Care Partners, OHSU, and AARP Oregon, the event will feature experts discussing the latest science, prevention, and treatment updates, as well as practical advice for cognitive longevity.

A Community Listening Session will address specific Warm Springs resource needs. Registration is required; call the 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900 or visit alz.org/crf.

Cascades East Transit Launches New Bus Route

Cascades East Transit (CET) is launching a new bus route, Route 21, to expand service on the Reservation, connecting Warm Springs, Madras, Kah-Nee-Ta, and Simnasho.

The service, starting May 5th, aims to provide expanded access to essential services, jobs, health care, and recreation for the Warm Springs community and surrounding areas.

Route 21 will operate Tuesday through Friday. Arrivals at Kah-Nee-Ta are scheduled for 6:50 am, 10:55 am, and 3:25 pm, with departures 10 minutes after arrival. The bus will reach Simnasho at 7:25 am, 11:25 am, and 4:00 pm.

Riders should note that a CET GO pass is required for all fixed, flex, and community connector bus routes. Earlier this year, CET introduced the CET GO pass and payment system to enhance the rider experience. This system features simplified pricing, app-based and reloadable card options, discounted fare programs, and fare capping, all designed to keep public transit affordable and equitable.

Beloved WSK8 EA Retires After 18 Years

A beloved Educational Assistant at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is hanging up her keys after nearly two decades of shaping young lives.

Ms. Cheryl Walters has been a steady presence at the WSK8 Academy for the last 18 years. Hired back in 2008 at the Old Elementary School in Warm Springs, Ms. Cheryl says she was welcomed with open arms by parents and staff from day one. When asked about her retirement plans, Ms. Cheryl shared:

And Ms. Cheryl was asked what her advice would be to any new aspiring educators out there:

Although Ms. Cheryl is retiring, she’ll still be at the WSK8 Academy through the final day of the school year on June 9th.

KWSO Weather

Afternoon: Partly sunny with a high near the upper 70s.

Tonight: partly cloudy with a low around the mid 40s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near the 80s