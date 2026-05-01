KWSO Calendar for Fri., May 1, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Ray Wesley Smith, Jr. “Rain” – Burial is at sunrise this morning (May 1) at the Agency Cemetery. A sack lunch and giveaway will follow.

The Food Bank at the Warm Springs Commodities warehouse is open today from 10am to 1pm.

Every Friday, Warm Springs Behavioral Health Center has a Relapse Prevention Group for current clients at 11am. In the afternoon, Art + Emotion Group with Dr. Largent is from 3-4pm and Wellbriety Group Therapy is from 4-5pm. These afternoon groups are open to the public.

Friday is Senior Lunch Day in Warm Springs. Free meals for elders 60 and older are from noon to 1 every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday in the Senior Wellness Center dining room. On the menu today: black bean & beef chili, roasted roots & veggies and fresh fruit.

Free meals for seniors 60 and older are served every Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at the Jefferson County Senior Center at 860 SW Madison St in Madras from 12-1.

There is Tai Chi Class today at noon in the Community Center aerobics room. People of any skill level are welcome to attend. It’s free. Starting next week, Tai Chi class will be Monday evening 5:30-6:30.

The Metolius Friends Food Pantry is open to all on Fridays from 4-6pm at 575 Hood Ave. You do need to bring your own bags.

The 4th Annual Columbia River Round Dance happens today at Wahtonka Community School in The Dalles. Doors will open at 4:30. There’s a community meal at 5 and the round dance is from 6 to midnight.

Jefferson County Commissioner Candidate Forums will be hosted by the Madras Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce on May 4th at 7pm at the Madras Performing Arts Center, May 7th at 6:30pm at the Crooked River Ranch and May 11th at 6:30pm at the Camp Sherman Community Hall. Questions for candidates will be considered through written request by today. Email MadrasChamber@gmail.com.

Warm Springs HR needs vendors for Employee Appreciation Day on June 19th. They are looking for booths with classic carnival treats. The deadline to fill on an application is today. For more information call 541-553-3262, email comp-benefits@wstribes.org or go to the HR Office in the Tribal Administration Building.

NeighborImpact’s Energy Assistance Program applications are available through today. Applications are available from Dot Thurby at the Family Resource Center in Warm Springs, online and by email at ea@neighborimpact.org. They are only available through today and can be returned at any time. They are processed on a first come, first service basis.

Brutal Rez Productions presents Rezfest 2K26 & Chuck Hudson’s 50th Birthday Parth this Saturday (May 2) in the Community Center Social Hall. There will be concessions and grand entry at 5pm. It’s $15 at the door and open to all ages. It’s a drug & alcohol-free event.

Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Days at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort are offered on the first and last Sunday of each month. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. The next Tribal Appreciation Day is coming up this Sunday from 11am to 7pm.

Wellness of Warm Springs will have a Lunch, Learn & Make event Tuesday, May 5th at noon in the Old Warm Springs Elementary Cafeteria. OHSU Dr. Amanda Bruegl will speak about Women’s Health & Cancer Awareness. A barbecue lunch will be provided and a cake to celebrate Mother’s Day. Attendees can also make fresh flower corsages.

Beginning May 5th, Cascades East Transit will provide a new route from Madras/Warm Springs to Kah-Nee-Ta/Simnasho Tuesday through Friday. The route schedule will be posted soon at www.CascadesEastTransit.com and posted at bus stops. The route will be free for riders during May.

All Warm Springs residents are welcome to a free Wellness & Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, May 9th, from 2 to 4PM at Fire & Safety on campus. Free dog and cat services include vaccinations, parasite, flea, and tick prevention, treatment for minor wounds, and nail trims! No appointments are needed. But pre-registration is available – Warm Springs Vaccine Clinic Registration* – Saturday, May 9, 2026 from 2pm – 4pm

Anyone interested in using the campus pavilion or the old school cafeteria can sign up to use it by contacting Isaac George at the Family Resource Center. You can call 541-553-1078.

Madras high school student athlete and Warm Springs Tribal Member Matthew Suppah-Scott has been selected as a player for the 75th Annual Shriners’ Hospital East-West All Star Football game to be played July 25th at Baker City High School. Matthew is looking for sponsors. For more information you can contact his father Rodney Scott at rscott@509j.net or 541-508-6467.