Boil Water Notice Rescinded – 5/04/26

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Public Utilities department took twelve water samples after the event on April 10, 2026.

This affects Agency Water System Users.

A third-party laboratory analyzed all twelve samples, and they all tested negative for Bac.T E.Coli contamination. This confirms the Tribes are in compliance with safe drinking water rules and regulations set by the Federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

YOUR WATER IS NOW SAFE TO DRINK/CONSUME.

The Public Utilities water and wastewater department sincerely apologizes for the undue hardship and will continue to monitor and adjust processes for water quality and distribution.