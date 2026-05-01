KWSO News 05/01/26

Central Oregon Community College Madras Campus Expansion

The newly updated Central Oregon Community College Madras Campus recently celebrated its ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house on April 30th, introducing a 24,000 square foot, two-story facility designed to address critical workforce shortages in Jefferson County.

This transformative expansion, which began construction in June 2024, officially opened its doors in January with the start of the winter term. It was developed to meet the region’s urgent needs for healthcare professionals and increased child care options.

The new structure now houses three dedicated health training programs: Nursing, Nursing Assistant, and Medical Assisting. Additionally, the expanded early childhood education program is fully integrating its training within a new, on-site child care facility with a 100-child capacity.

The project, an update to the original 2011 campus, was made possible through a combination of federal and state funding, private philanthropy, grants, and college funds.

Dr. Frey and Mobile Medical Unit Locations for May

Dr. Michaela Frey has recently joined the Warm Springs Community Health Program at the Health & Wellness Center.

Additionally, Warm Springs Community Health is now offering mobile medical clinics three times each month.

The dates and locations for May are May 19th at the Seekseequa Fire Station, May 21st at the Simnasho Fire Station and May 26th at the Shelter Dining Hall.

KWSO Weather

Afternoon: Partly sunny with a high near the 80s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low around the 50s.

Weekend: Mostly cloudy and sunny with a high near the 80s.