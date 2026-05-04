KWSO Calendar for Mon., May 4, 2026

The Hydro Panel Facility in the Industrial Park is open today for free drinking water. Warm Springs community members can stop by between 8am and 5pm to fill their containers.

The NeighborImpact Mobile Food Pantry will be open today outside of the Jefferson County Library in Madras from noon until 1.

The Warm Springs Helping Hand Food Pantry is open Mondays 12:30-4pm at the Presbyterian Church. Food is available first come first serve. This is drug and alcohol-free zone.

On the Madras High School Sports Schedule today, baseball hosts Seaside and softball travels to Seaside with games starting at 1:00.

Tai Chi Class at the Warm Springs Community Wellness Center is today from 5:30-6:30 in the aerobics room. It is open to all.

Jefferson County Commissioner Candidate Forums will be hosted by the Madras Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce this evening at 7 at the Madras Performing Arts Center, May 7th at 6:30pm at the Crooked River Ranch and May 11th at 6:30pm at the Camp Sherman Community Hall.

Division of Child Support employees will be in Warm Springs once a month at the DHS office providing in-person assistance with completing forms and answering questions about child support. They are there on the first Tuesday of every month and their next visit will be tomorrow (May 5) from 1-3pm. Walk-ins and appointments are welcome. To schedule or for questions email ChildSupportBendTribalLiaison@DOJ.Oregon.gov or call 541-388-6141.

Wellness of Warm Springs will have a Lunch, Learn & Make event tomorrow (May 5) at noon in the Old Warm Springs Elementary Cafeteria. OHSU Dr. Amanda Bruegl will speak about Women’s Health & Cancer Awareness. A barbecue lunch will be provided and a cake to celebrate Mother’s Day. Attendees can also make fresh flower corsages.

The Warm Springs Johnson O’Malley Committee’s next scheduled meeting is tomorrow (May 5) 5:15-8pm in conference room at the Early Childhood Education Center. Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month. If you need to contact the JOM Committee email JOM@wstribes.org.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a Cedar Bark Basket Class over 3 Saturdays, which will include a field trip to harvest cedar bark. The dates are May 9, 16, and 23, 10am-4pm. The class will be instructed by Archie Caldera and limited to 12 adults. Supplies will be provided. The registration deadline is May 6th at 4pm with Angela Smith at the Museum.

The Recreation Department’s annual spring yard sale is on Friday, May 8th from 8:30-3 on the front lawn of the Community Wellness Center. Call the office to reserve a table.

Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is on Friday, May 8th beginning at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ the Ages.” The event will have a salmon bake, door prizes & raffles, games & contests, including a costume contest for you seniors who show up dressed in your favorite rock n roll era.

The Madras Aquatic Center has drop-in activities scheduled now through June 13th. Wednesday through Saturday there is lap swim, independent work out, family swim, hot tub and fitness classes. For more information check macrecdistrict.com or call 541-475-4253.

High Desert ESD STEM Hub and COCC will host a STEM Camp June 22-25 9:30-2 each day at the COCC Bend & Madras campuses. It is open to current 6th and 7th graders and transportation is provided to/from Warm Springs each day is provided. It’s free to students in Jefferson County & Culver. Questions: Contact Lisa Meredith, lisa.meredith@hdesd.org or (541) 693-5681. To Register: https://tinyurl.com/5eaf6e9m