KWSO Calendar for Wed., May 6, 2026

Funeral Arrangements for Marlen Miller – Today (May 6) they will leave Autumn Funeral Home in Redmond and go to the Agency Longhouse. Washut services & dressing will start at 9am. A meal will be served at 6pm and Washut services will follow. Thursday (May 7) Services will begin at 9am at the Agency Longhouse before they leave to the Simnasho Cemetery for burial. A giveaway will follow.

The Senior Center is closed today. There is no senior meal.

The Warm Springs Vital Stats office in the Tribal Administration Building is closed on Wednesdays to allow staff to address a backlog of work. This schedule will remain in effect through July 8th. The best way to contact Vital Stats is to stop by (except on Wednesday) or email vitalstats@wstribes.org.

Shawnetta Yahtin holds a Talking Circle once a month in the Health & Wellness Center atrium from 9-10am. Light snacks are provided. The next Talking Circle is this morning.

Today at the Behavioral Health Center, Parenting Class meets at 11am, Adult Anger Management Group is at 3 and Men’s Focus Group is at 4. These are for current BHC clients. There’s also an A&D Education Group with Frank Smith at the old school cafeteria at 10 this morning and that is open to all.

The Papalaxsimisha Native American Student Union will meet today during lunch in Mr. Kollen’s Class, room 17. All students are welcome.

Seniors age 60 and older can get free meals Wednesdays at noon at the Jefferson County Senior Center in Madras.

Head Start Policy Council will meet today from 12-1pm.

The Museum at Warm Springs will host a Cedar Bark Basket Class over 3 Saturdays, which will include a field trip to harvest cedar bark. The dates are May 9, 16, and 23, 10am-4pm. The class will be instructed by Archie Caldera and limited to 12 adults. Supplies will be provided. Today at 4pm is the registration deadline. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy is having an art show tomorrow (May 7) in the cafeteria from 5-6pm. Stop by to view all of the students’ creations.

Art Adventure Gallery is having a special 40 Year Celebration & All Jefferson County Show. The exhibit marks 40 years since they first opened their doors. There’s an opening reception tomorrow (May 7) from 4:30-7pm that will include an ice cream social. The first 40 served will receive a commemorative ceramic bowl. The gallery is located at 185 SE 5th Street in Madras. Its regular hours are Monday through Friday 12-4, and Saturday 12-5.

The Recreation Department’s annual spring yard sale is this Friday (May 8) from 8:30-3 on the front lawn of the Community Wellness Center. Call the office to reserve a table.

Warm Springs Honor Seniors Day is this Friday (May 8) beginning at 9am at the Agency Longhouse. This year’s theme is “Rockin’ the Ages.” The event will have a salmon bake, door prizes & raffles, games & contests, including a costume contest for you seniors who show up dressed in your favorite rock n roll era.

The Wellness of Warm Springs event has been rescheduled for this Sunday (May 10). It will now be held at the Simnasho Long House following 10am Sunday Washut Services. At noon there will be a Mother’s Day BBQ dinner served. Folks can make a Fresh Flower Corsage, hear from guest speaker Torrie Eaglespeaker from OHSU, and there will be a Mother’s Day gifting table at this event to honor Moms, Aunties, Kathlas & Ullas.

The Alzheimer’s Association is bringing a community conference to Warm Springs on Wednesday, May 13th. It will be held from 10-2 in the old school cafeteria. Everyone is welcome to sign up to attend and learn the latest in Alzheimer’s research, practical tips for keeping your brain & body healthy, and a community resource listening session. It’s free to attend but you do need to register either on the 24/7 helpline 800-272-3900 or online at ALZ.org/CRF.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is hosting a Youth Job & Program Fair on Friday, May 15th from 10-6 at the Wyam Youth Center. It will provide summer job, internship and educational opportunities for Warm Springs youth ages 14-24 this summer. Employers/programs are welcome to participate in person or by providing promotional materials to be displayed. Contact Reina Estimo at WSCAT for questions and register HERE for employer/programs.