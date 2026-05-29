Historic Klamath River Documentary Screens Tonight in Madras

A monumental moment in environmental and cultural history takes the screen tonight ( Fri, May 29, 2026) at the Madras Performing Arts Center. Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) is hosting a free community screening of First Descent: Kayaking the Klamath, a documentary chronicling the first expedition down the newly liberated river system.

The film follows a group of 28 Indigenous youth who kayaked the entire 300-mile length of the Klamath River. Their historic journey was made possible following the largest dam removal project in history, which dismantled four major dams and restored the river’s natural, free-flowing state.

For director Jessie Sears, a Karuk tribal member and producer for OPB’s Oregon Field Guide, the project represents a deeply personal mission. “All of my work centers Indigenous communities in the region,” Sears explained, noting that her goal is to tell these stories in an authentic, non-extractive way after a long history of media misrepresentation.

The event is designed to connect the local audience directly with the individuals who lived the story. Following the film, a live panel discussion will feature Sears alongside several of the youth kayakers. Among those in attendance tonight will be Kiahna Allen of Warm Springs and Julian Rogers of the Hoopa Valley Tribe.

Robin El Kay, OPB’s Director of Strategic Engagement and Events, emphasized the excitement of bringing this story directly to the Madras and Warm Springs communities. To foster a gathering space before the screening, doors will open early for community activities and food.

Event Details

Location: Madras Performing Arts Center, 412 SE Buff St., Madras, OR

Timeline: Doors open at 4:00 PM with food from Twisted Teepee and family activities. The film and panel presentation begin at 6:00 PM.

Admission: The event is free to the public. Advanced registration can be done at opb.org/madraspac but you can also just show up..

Limited-edition event t-shirts featuring artwork by Toma Villa will also be available, with proceeds directly supporting OPB’s regional journalism and storytelling initiatives.