KWSO Calendar for Sat., May 30, 2026

The Madras Saturday Market is happening today starting at 9 and going until 2:00 at Sahalee Park. It is open to local vendors – visit www.SaturdayMarketMadras.com of find them on Facebook & Instagram for more information.

The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners™ is hosting its annual Spring Garden Fair today at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. In addition to OSU Master Gardeners, there will be 13 other local companies selling their plants and products. There will also be garden demonstrations and information booths for several organizations. OSU Master Gardeners will be available to answer your garden questions. It’s today 9am to 1pm. Admission & parking are free.

A memorial for Nikki Nia Caldera will be held today at the Warm Springs Agency Longhouse. It will start at 11am and will include a giveaway, name givings and dinner.

The Warm Springs Baptist Church is hosting a Free Day of Love and Giving today from noon until 3pm with Pastor Corey Pritchett, of the Worldwide Deliverance Church in Portland. There will be items given away, a BBQ, Music and Prayer. Everyone is welcome.

This Sunday is Warm Springs Tribal Appreciation Day at Kah-Nee-Ta Hot Springs Resort. Tribal Member discounts include free admission for day use, half off of all cabana rentals, 25% off all food purchases and 10% off of pool house store items. Tribal Appreciation Day is tomorrow from 11am to 7pm.

The Plateau Travel Plaza is reopening soon and wants to showcase Warm Springs tribal arts, crafts, and family keepsakes for a 3 to 6 month period! They are now accepting proposals of items along with the story and or history of it. You can email Margie Tuckta or stop by to see her in the HR office at Indian Head Casino. The deadline to submit is Wednesday June 3rd at 2pm

The Native American Program Legal Aid Services of Oregon (NAPOLS) will be back in Warm Springs providing legal assistance for qualifying Tribal Members from 9am to Noon on Monday (Jun 1) at the Warm Springs Community Action Team office. They can help with: will drafting, estate planning, expungement of a conviction, tenant rights, employee rights, protection from domestic violence and public benefits. To make an appointment call 541-668-8352. Walk-ins are also welcome but you may need to wait.

The 21st Century Club is winding down for the school year. The last day for the before school Rise and Shine program will be Monday, June 1. The last day for the afterschool program will be Thursday, June 4. On June 4, 21st Century will be hosting a Family Engagement Field Day. This event is open to any family members of students enrolled in the 21st Century program. The event will run from 4:00-5:20 pm. They are seeking volunteers for this event. If community members are interested in volunteering, contact Angi Grubbs, Site Coordinator, at 541-553-1563.

There is Tai Chi class on Monday, June 1st from 6-7pm in the Community Center aerobics room. It’s free and all skill levels are welcome.

A Class of 2026 Graduation Walk-Through at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy is coming up Monday, June 1st at 10am. It will include Madras & Bridges High School seniors and ECE incoming kindergarteners.

The Warm Springs WIC program received a Farm Direct grant to provide more than a hundred participants with $28 in family vouchers. This is in addition to benefits and will not affect current benefits being received. You must be a current WIC participant to be eligible. Farm Direct vouchers can be used to buy fresh fruits, vegetables and herbs from a participating farmers market or farm stand June 1st through November 30th. Vouchers are limited and issued on a first-come first-served basis and will be issued in June at the Warm Springs WIC Office. The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs WIC Program is an equal opportunity provider.

KWSO’s Thursday Market will be back at the Campus Pavilion on Thursdays from 10:30am until 2pm starting June 18th and going through September 10th. This is a chance for community engagement for programs and organizations plus a small business opportunity for local vendors. If you are interested in learning more about setting up for the summer or just one time – email sue.matters@wstribes.org.

The Community Wellness Center is taking signups for its Wilderness Warriors Hiking Club. Throughout the summer break they will host a series of 8 trails both on and off the reservation. The club is for participants 10 and older. They are currently doing hikes every Monday & Tuesday for local trail hikes to prepare for the longer summer hikes. For more information call the office 541-553-3243.