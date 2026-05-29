May 28, 2026 Weather Impacts

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for areas east of the Cascades, including most of Central and Eastern Oregon for yesterday afternoon and evening (5/28/26). Forecasters had warned of possible widespread damage to vehicles, trees, and power lines. and scattered thunderstorms and strong winds did occur.

In Harney County, storms produced destructive winds up to 80 miles per hour and hail as large as tennis balls.

Here in Warm Springs the storm resulted in a power outage for about 5 hours for some subdivisions. Power was out at Indian Head Casino and the business closed. Indian Head Casino remains closed this morning (5/29/26) as they work on safely restoring all systems impacted by the power outage last night.

Eagle Crossing Restaurant and the Rainbow Market lost power and a power outage also hit downtown Madras last night.

This morning, Tribal Officials are assessing any damage across the reservation.

Just a reminder to be aware of areas where the winds and rain may have dislodged rocks or swept dirt or debris onto roadways or fallen trees are needing to be removed.